A bullock is using his special talent to keep cool this summer.

A bullock is using his special talent to keep cool this summer.

This clever bullock can turn on the tap with his head to keep himself cool

Jake the four-year-old Highland bullock has learned how to turn the tap on in his enclosure, sticking his head beneath it to keep cool.

The clever chap is a resident at Mossburn Community Farm in Dumfries and Galloway, where he spends his time with special needs children and his companion bullock, Joe.

When it's just too hot and you need a cold shower... but the tap is off! Someone must have told Jake about all the likes... Posted by Mossburn Community Farm on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Keepers at the farm were surprised at Jake’s new skill, especially considering he has a trough of water to help himself to at anytime.

Siobhan Webster, a yard worker at the farm, said: “It was really funny to see Jake being so clever – he likely scratched his head on the tap to start with and then figured out it would come on.

“And he was really enjoying the cold water on his face, he stood there for a good five minutes.”

Volunteers at the farm also joked that Jake wasn’t environmentally friendly as he didn’t bother to switch the tap off.