'They pay no heed to life beyond the Shannon' - Farmer's Áras bid about big issues facing the west of Ireland

"The people of Elphin are campaigning with the Department of Health for a dental service but are hearing nothing back. It's a disgrace."

Mr Groarke is appalled by the recent announcement that over 150 post offices are set to close across the country.

"It may be a good business decision to close them but it will only cripple and wipe out rural communities in the south, the west and the border counties," he says.

Mr Groarke is aware that the office of President is "extremely limited" in its powers but feels that everyone should be given the chance to run.

"I know the role is very limited. The sovereign has no control over the Government, which I think is a bad thing," he says.

He believes the idea that a person has to seek nomination to run for Presidency goes against the notions of democracy, saying: "If Ireland were a true democracy, anybody would be allowed have their name on the ballot paper.

John Groarke from Tulsk, Co Roscommon wants to be President of Ireland. Image. Shannonside FM

"I have to travel across the country to try get a nomination for the Presidency, and I can't make all of the meetings.

"This system should have begun back in March, but the main political parties don't want an election and are making us jump through hoops.

"Every citizen should be allowed to run.

"Everybody should get the chance to take part, and that would be the way if were living in a democracy."

Mr Groarke accepts that he has little chance of getting a nomination, but he remains hopeful and even plans on asking one of the main political parties to help him out.

"I'm going to ask Fianna Fail for a nomination. It would be a great help to me if they would," he says.

"If Hollywood can give a person a script and turn them into a king, or queen, then why can't someone like me be president?"

At last week's Cork City Council meeting, he said he would travel on commercial flights to save money.

"You might say it will downgrade the status of President but if you're looking to save money and cut spending it would certainly be a help," he explains.

Mr Groarke also feels the country should look to the system of the traditionalist Amish community in Pennsylvania in the US as a way of solving our housing crisis.

"I don't know too much about the system but I know everyone in the Amish community owns their own house and it is a very successful system," he says.

Computers

"Our own system needs to change because at the end of the day everyone in this country wants their own house and that's all they have ever dreamed of down through the centuries."

Mr Groarke is a fan of Rory Gallagher and old showband music.

"Who doesn't like music? It breaks down barriers worldwide," he says.

He is not "computer efficient", but he can "just about manage to access DoneDeal.ie".

"We have a computer at home but the signal can cut out at times," he says.

"If you wanted me to send you an email I wouldn't be able to do that, and I can't do online banking either."

One benefit of barely being able to use a computer is that Mr Groarke hasn't been able to see if people have been giving him abuse online.

"I wouldn't be clued in to any of that at all," he says. "People in the county councils have been very favourable to me.

"I don't think anybody is against me. Maybe people might be saying things on the World Wide Web but I can't access that anyway. I'm probably better off in a way that I can't access it. You need to take these things with a pinch of salt."

He has asked a number of people for funding for his campaign but has been unsuccessful so far and isn't sure if local politics is a path he would go down if he doesn't succeed in getting nominated.

"It's too early for me to tell. We'll see how all this goes first and then come back to me."

Farming

He used to be a suckler farmer but got out of it in 2016 when he "nearly went bankrupt" due to lack of profit.

"I just keep horses and donkeys now. I get some grants for keeping the animals and minding the land," says the 58-year-old, who lives with his sister Sheila.

"Sucklers are a bad system anyway. There's no profit out of them and there never was. It's not paying. So much money is spent on plastic and manure and on meal from the co-ops but co-ops are in it for themselves."

Mr Groarke adds that the IFA's current €200 suckler subsidy campaign is nowhere near enough to make a viable living out of the system.

"€200 per cow is no good. You need at least €500 per cow, if not €700, because there's so much expense," he says.

