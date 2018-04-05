Farm Ireland
These giddy goats had to be saved from a bridge after they got stuck

Silly little goats

The goats stuck on the bridge with rescuers coming to save them (Pennsylvania Turnpike/Facebook)
Edd Dracott

It’s a classic tale of goats find bridge, goats climb bridge, goats get stuck.

That’s what happened when two goats had to be rescued from the beam of a bridge in Pennsylvania, US.

ipanews_f7b998b4-e318-4906-90c0-bfa36b44042e_embedded532823
The goats up on the bridge

The goats became stranded 50ft over the Mahoning River in Lawrence County.

According to a Facebook post from rescuers at Pennsylvania Turnpike toll road, they had escaped from a local farm and took shelter from the rain on the 8-inch (20cm) ledge.

ipanews_f7b998b4-e318-4906-90c0-bfa36b44042e_embedded532839
Goats being rescued

The little goats were saved by the toll road staff and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which provided a crane to rescue them and return them safely home.

Press Association

