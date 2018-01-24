'There’s no way this line will be built' – Anti pylon groups vow to oppose Eirgrid’s interconnector

Mr Hillis also replied to comments made by EirGrid Director of Communications David Martin last week in which he indicated that a planning decision in the North was imminent. Mr Martin was interviewed on the Michael Reade show on (Louth Meath) LMFM, a programme sponsored by EirGrid.

Edgar Eakin is very unhappy with Eirgrid who have just got the green light from the planning board to put power lines across his farm in Corduff in Co Monaghan. And like most of his neighbours, is considering how best to fight the decision. Edgar and Carol Eakin on their farm at Corduff, Co. Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Mr Hillis stated: “County Monaghan Anti Pylon Committee were truly shocked on listening back to the LMFM interview at the sheer triumphalism in the tone and tenor of Mr Martin’s voice with regard to the recent High Court refusal of the NEPPC’s application to bring a further appeal to a Superior Court on the grounds of overwhelming public interest.

The EirGrid spokesperson claimed that there were now no further obstacles in the way and construction would commence in autumn of this year.”

“At one point in the interview when asked: ‘So there is no obstacle?’, Mr Martin replied with an audible laugh: ‘None that I am aware of, anyway, at this point in time.’ He was also supremely confident that planning approval would be forthcoming in the next few weeks in Northern Ireland.” “What really shocked us the most, in political terms, was his revelation that the two current government studies (ordered last year by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten T.D.) will serve to rubber stamp the project as an overhead line and will give guidance in terms of compensating landowners. This now totally vindicates our position in rejecting the invitation to meet the so-called Independent Expert Group (IEG) that is reviewing the plans.”

In the LMFM interview EirGrid he said showed their intentions with their fall back position of ‘flash the cheque book’. Mr Martin stated that cheques would be signed in the autumn. The state owned company also announced on its website details of compensation that would be payable to households living up to 200m from the proposed high voltage line, as well as payments to voluntary community groups in the areas close to the proposed pylons. CMAPC says it will bring the landowners together in the coming weeks to fully inform them of the import of this interview. Mr Hillis described it as “nothing less than a declaration of war by EirGrid on the communities and landowners whom they see as venal people who can easily be bought off by opening their cheque book. They (EirGrid) have learned absolutely nothing in the last ten years,” he concluded.

Divide and conquer According to the NEPPC’s Padraig O’Reilly, EirGrid’s plans are to divide and conquer communities with compensation and propaganda. “The company’s plan is to ‘sit down with the Irish Farmers’ Association and strike a deal’ on compensation as they recognise that farmers will have to ‘take a hit’.

But the NEPPC has already met the IFA and it supports the NEPPC position of standing alongside its farmers in solidarity against EirGrid’s unnecessary and unwanted project. If Eirgrid wants to ‘strike a deal’ it will have to so with NEPPC and the County Monaghan Anti Pylon Committee on undergrounding the lines”, he said. “EirGrid also plans to use electricity consumers’ monies from our ESB bills to hand out payments to local community organizations in a bid to bribe communities into acceptance of the company’s 400,000 volt lines and pylons.

"It is not acceptable for a monopoly semi-state company to make unaccountable and unchallenged decisions to hand out vast sums of electricity consumers’ monies as a means of furthering its own agenda”, the NEPPC spokesman added. Read also: Farmers may use 'strong-arm' tactics to block pylons in €380m cross-border electricity connector



For Stories Like This and More

Download the FarmIreland App



Online Editors