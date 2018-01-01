When are the bureaucrats going to run out of red tape?

'There's more red tape creeping in all the time'

That's the simple question Roscommon farmer Derek Richardson would like to ask Agriculture Minister Michael Creed although he accepts that the reply is most likely to be never.

"It's more and more red tape all the time and I hear there is more creeping up on us. All silly rules. Look at the slurry deadlines for an example. "We haven't been able to get out for weeks but we are being tied up by rules from the department.

"Why can't they allow farmers to do what they have been doing successfully all their lives," the 43-year- old father- of-four asks. Derek has just completed work on a new Dairymaster milking parlour - "with all the bells and whistles" - on his 250 acre farm on the Roscommon-Mayo border.