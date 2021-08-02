Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘There’ll be blood on the streets’ –  confusion as guidelines for one-off homes remain stalled

Planners and families hoping to build a house left in limbo by lack of clarity over ‘locals only’ rules

A clustering of new homes close to existing settlements is seen as vital to restoring necessary services. Stock image Expand

Close

A clustering of new homes close to existing settlements is seen as vital to restoring necessary services. Stock image

A clustering of new homes close to existing settlements is seen as vital to restoring necessary services. Stock image

A clustering of new homes close to existing settlements is seen as vital to restoring necessary services. Stock image

Caroline O'Doherty

Families looking to build their own homes in the countryside face further months of uncertainty as new rural housing guidelines will not be published until November at the earliest.

Councils are currently revising their county development plans, but the Department of Housing says it cannot give guidance on how they should allow for the new guidelines.

Planners say they are in “limbo” and while it is expected it will become harder to get planning permission for one-off homes, there is confusion over whether ‘locals only’ restrictions will be tightened, abandoned or replaced with some other criteria.

More On Darragh O'Brien

Most Watched

Privacy