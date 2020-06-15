Farming

'There was a niche in the market for a new range of farm work-wear'

Claire Power lamented the narrow selection of farm lifestyle clothing when she moved from Australia to Carlow - and now she's doing something to address the problem

Looking the part: Claire Power with a selection of her Ballybar farm workwear shirts. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Claire with her dairy herd Expand
Model family: Claire Power with her husband Damien and son Hugh Expand
Practical and stylish: Claire Power with some of her shirts Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Claire Power is bringing style, comfort and durability to farming wardrobes throughout Ireland and the UK with her new business based in Tinryland, Carlow.

The Australian moved to Ireland a decade ago after meeting her husband Damien on home turf.

"Damien was working on my family bull stud farm when we met. I followed him back to Carlow five years later and we've been living and working on his family farm since," she says.