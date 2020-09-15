Farming

‘There has never been more people trying to push campaigns against farming’

My week: Agri Aware CEO Marcus O’Halloran talks about the challenges facing his organisation, and about trying to balance his job with work on his family farm

Marcus O'Halloran, CEO of Agri Aware, on the family farm outside Cloneen, Co Tipperary, with Slievenamon in the background. Photo: John D Kelly Expand

Michael Keaveny

Marcus O’Halloran juggles working on his home farm, a mixed dairy and beef enterprise in Cloneen, Co Tipperary, with his full-time job as boss of Agri Aware, the Irish agri-food educational body .

Having previously worked as a regional executive for the IFA in Monaghan/Donegal and then Tipperary/Clare, Marcus is well qualified to inform the public of the importance of agriculture.

“I’m farming with my father. I only get there at the weekends, though, because of my work with Agri Aware,” he says.