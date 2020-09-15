‘There has never been more people trying to push campaigns against farming’

Marcus O’Halloran juggles working on his home farm, a mixed dairy and beef enterprise in Cloneen, Co Tipperary, with his full-time job as boss of Agri Aware, the Irish agri-food educational body .

Having previously worked as a regional executive for the IFA in Monaghan/Donegal and then Tipperary/Clare, Marcus is well qualified to inform the public of the importance of agriculture.

“I’m farming with my father. I only get there at the weekends, though, because of my work with Agri Aware,” he says.

“We have a mixed farm; we keep all the calves; the heifers come into the dairy herd. We have Angus and Friesians. We finish the Angus cattle and if the price is right we’ll try to get the Friesians to 500kg to bring to the mart during their second summer.”

After seeing the Fleckvieh breed work well in Donegal, Marcus decided to introduce them on his farm in 2019 and is now looking to increase the numbers.

“We introduced Fleckvieh genetics into the herd this year,” he says. “They’re a dual-purpose breed so we hope they will add more value to the beef side of the herd, as well as milk well.

“I came across them when I was working in Donegal — because they have longer winters, they need a hardier animal. We decided to chance putting Fleckvieh in some of the older stronger cows; we didn’t want to risk them on the younger cows.

First batch

“We had 10 calves this year and used another 30 straws, so hopefully we’ll get a few back out of them. It’ll be interesting to see how the first batch of calves come along.

“They’re one of the most common breeds of cows on the continent, especially in places like Germany and Austria, and more people are beginning to take them on here.”

At the moment Marcus’s herd size is settled, but if the option to expand presented itself, he would consider taking it.

“We’re milking 102 cows this year but we’re hoping to get to 110. We’re open to plans for further expansion. We’ve nothing planned at the minute. If land was to come up around us we’d definitely consider increasing our numbers.”

The persistent rain over the last few weeks has suited the O Halloran farm.

“Growth has been good enough. We have very dry ground — we burn up religiously every year regardless of the weather, so we’re thankful for any rain,” says Marcus.

“But it means we can get out earlier in the year and keep animals out until the middle of November, so it works out well.

“Protein in the milk was 3.92pc, which is great considering the cows had been off nuts for two months — they only went back on 2kg last week, we’ll gradually build this up to four.

“We’ve built covers up for the winter, so instead of going back for more silage we’ll try to keep animals out longer.”

Marcus studied food and agribusiness management in UCD, where he was also the first Ag Science student to become head of the Students Union. From there he went on to work in the IFA as a regional executive.

“I looked after the county executives — I worked alongside the county chairs and the commodity representatives in the county to deliver on the mission of the Association,” he explains.

“It was a great education, especially in areas like forestry and other sectors that I wasn’t used to. It could be anything from lobbying politicians to dealing with the Department on farmer issues. No two hours were the same.

“I worked in Donegal and Monaghan initially before moving down to Tipperary and Clare to be closer to home.”

At Agri Aware, he says: “We’re tasked with educating the public on all things agriculture. One aspect of it is doing educational programmes in schools that teach children who aren’t from an agricultural background about where their food comes from, the sustainability of Irish agriculture and the good practices that Irish farmers engage in.

“I’ve found that there is a constant need to promote Irish Agriculture in the best possible light.

“There has never been more people trying to push campaigns against farming. As an industry we need to push against these harmful movements by providing people with proper information about farming and the food that is available for them.

“The main area of focus for Agri Aware is the general public and those of influence i.e. 4-21-year-olds, who if they learn the benefits of farming from an early age can gain a life-long appreciation for it.

“The main focus of our campaign is kids and young adults — teaching them where food comes from so they can get a proper understanding for farming, the health benefits of our produce and how agriculture helps keep communities alive.”