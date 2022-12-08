The ultimate Christmas gift guide for the farmer in your life

Christmas is just around the corner and we’ve got you covered when it comes to buying that perfect Christmas gift for the farmer in your life. Whether it’s a handy tool for those tricky jobs on the farm or a good book to get stuck into over the festive period, look no further!

1 Subscription to FarmFLiX

€70/year or €7.99/month, farmflix.tv

Even though the work on the farm doesn’t stop, it’s important to slow down and take time for yourself this festive season. A subscription to FarmFLiX is sure to entice the farmer in your life to do this. You can buy a three-month or 12-month digital pass from the FarmFLiX Shop.

2 Milwaukee cordless tyre inflator

€126.95 screwfix.ie

This compact and lightweight inflator can be used for fast inflation of car, light truck or compact equipment tyres — it can top-off a car tyre in under one minute. It features an anti-vibration stand and illuminated LCD display with a digital pressure and fuel gauge displaying remaining charge.

3 Irish wool dog bed with waxed cotton cover

€169, thesheepishdog.com

If the farmer in your life has a canine companion their life then they’’ll love these premium handcrafted pet beds. Made on a Mayo sheep farm, these beds will keep your four-legged friends cosy even on the coldest and wettest of days as their wax covers and wool inserts make them suitable for camping, hunting and everyday use.

4 Welly boot warmers

€10, thegardenshop.ie

We all know that wellies tend not to be the warmest of footwear and with the possibility of a white Christmas on the horizon, farmers will appreciate anything to make those cold days more comfortable. The Garden Shop stocks a range of men’s, women’s and children’s welly warmers guaranteed to keep toes toasty in all weather conditions.

5 Spa Cottage Sulphur water skincare

From €70, https://spa-cottage-limited.myshopify.com/

Farmers tend to spend a great deal of their time outdoors, facing the elements so it’s important they look after their skin. A Leitrim farming couple are harnessing the benefits of their farm sulphur well with their range of skincare products which are guaranteed to leave you looking and feeling youthful, even after a hard day on the farm.

6 LED wechargable work light

€40, thedandys.ie

Every farmer needs a handy work light they can take with them on the farm for big and small jobs. This COB LED rechargeable work features a ‘super bright’ rechargeable torch and magnetic work light with a handy, swivel and fold-away hanging hook. It’s perfect for DIY, camping, mechanics, fishing and emergency use and lasts up to six hours between charging.

7 Eoin O’Connor table wear and home wear

From €12, eoinoconnor.com

If you’ve got a dairy farmer in your life then something from Eoin O’Connor’s ‘café range’ will make the ideal quirky gift. The range of table wear and kitchen accessories — which includes mugs, bowls, egg-cups, cushions and aprons — features vibrant images of dairy cows that will add to any farmer’s home.

8 Wool bedding from Baavet

Pillows from €30, duvets from €135, Baavet.ie

Give your farmer the gift of a good night’s sleep this festive season with some premium bedding made from Irish sheep’s wool. A product for life, a duvet from Baavet can be bought in various weights and with antibacterial and heat-regulating properties, it’s the ideal gift for someone who has everything.

9 Meat boxes

From €30, Lakeside Farm ( Facebook)

You can never go wrong when you give the gift of quality food. Farmers will appreciate these beef, steak, burger, brisket and lamb boxes, prepared by other farmers on the Donegal coast. With price options to suit all budgets, it’s a win, win.

10 The Farmer’s Calendar 2023

€12.99, farmercalendar.com

Now in its 13th year, the Irish Farmer Calendar showcases some of Ireland’s most handsome farmers in a variety of hilarious poses. This calendar will keep you on track 12 months of the year!

11 Books, books, books...

From €15.99, Easons.ie

A good book is a perfect stocking filler and there’s plenty to choose from this Christmas. For anyone who watched RTÉ’s documentary on Sean Quinn, Quinn by Trevor Birney will be a good option.

Noel Fitzpatrick’s new Beyond Supervet, a follow-on from How Animals Saved My Life, is will suit those who work with animals.

In Abandoned Ireland, Rebecca Browlie travels the length of the country visiting and documenting forgotten buildings and bringing their stories back to life through photography.

The Rory’s Stories Lockdown Lookback is sure to make you laugh. From dodgy home haircuts and TikTok dance crazes to banana-bread baking, social media star and Rory O’Connor reminisces on a crazy period.

Then of course there’s Matters of Great Indifference Volume 2, a collection of Jim O’Brien’s wry, wise and witty Farming Independent columns. Available from www.jimobrien.ie

12 Belkin Powerbank

€19.99 from currys.ie

Being able to charge your phone on the go is a must for busy farmers. This portable power-bank can provide up to four charges remotely so whether you’re on the tractor or in the calving pen, there’s no excuse for a low battery.