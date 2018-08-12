Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 12 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

The silent killer lurking in a bale of hay

STINKING WILLIE: Ragwort can be a serious threat to horses, causing cirrhosis
STINKING WILLIE: Ragwort can be a serious threat to horses, causing cirrhosis

Joe Kennedy

That fount of equine knowledge, Ted Walsh, can be widely entertaining in a radio interview, as well as being deadly serious about a real danger to the welfare of horses very visible at this time of year.

Ted was speaking about ragwort, a noxious weed and the bane of farmers, widely perceived as the responsibility of local authorities as it persists on road verges, traffic islands and abandoned public places.

At one time, farmers who neglected fields, usually as being uneconomic, were prosecuted over weed control. The Department of Agriculture began policing this area; in these days of intensive agriculture, there are few neglected corners.

Ragwort (senecio jacobaea), or bulkishawns, bulterins or builleachain buidhe, is the yellow peril of grazing animals, especially horses who ingest its withered remains in the depths of bales of hay.

The poisons it contains attack the liver, causing cirrhosis and painful death. It is estimated as the cause of almost half of all farm stock poisoning.

It is a deceptive plant to most people, appearing as swathes of gold to the casual observer and to walk through an infested field can feel more transgressive than a careful walk through wheat or barley, as insects and those harvesting them abound.

The plants are havens for bees and butterflies, hoverflies and moths feeding on the pollen and nectar, the most attractive residents being the yellow-striped caterpillars of the cinnabar moth.

There is more life in a patch of ragwort than in the fields around it.

Also Read

It is as bold as brass and can be seen as an antidote to today's intensive agriculture which, with its scientific preparations, essentially destroys most insect life.

I see ragwort in abandoned lots with its yellow sentinels defiant. In the summer heat and rain, which have turned some fields into landscapes of white fungi overnight, it can take a settled composure, a permanency of bedding in, when places are not grazed for long periods.

This dangerous daisy drives farmers into paroxysms of anger when they see it seeding on roadsides as a spreading threat to their fields, a carrier of poison by stealth to their grazing stock. They are highly vocal about council responsibility for control by mowing or herbicide spraying.

Ragwort becomes a nasty colonist in meadows, almost unnoticed in mowing, lost in the deep depths of hay bales.

Sheep will crop around early growth or nibble without obvious effects, cattle may eat it if distorted by herbicides, horses will avoid the growing plant but can face a silent fate in the fodder of winter days.

John Clare, poet of the English countryside, saw the beauty of ragwort's tattered leaves: "I love to see thee litter gold." But many country folk had a more realistic outlook, and knew it had to be pulled and left to be burned with other debris in autumnal farm fires.

They called it, sometimes, "mare's fart" or "stinking willie" (it smells when crushed), names that might sound authentic to Ted Walsh, a legend of the world of horses, a man who cares about animal welfare.

Sunday Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Grass growth has been

Some timely rainfall has seen sheep farmers in Donegal escape the worst...
A 19th-century residence on 89ac at Johnstown, Co Westmeath was bought at auction by a local dairy farmer for €715,000

Milk and mares driving southern land sales boom
Shane McHugh

'Forestry is the biggest threat to rural life here'
The old Irish Goat is in danger of dying out

Old Irish goats are on their last legs without State aid
Photo posed

Farming finance: Prudent planning needed to beat the Fair Deal 'Catch...
12 vintage tractors were stolen in the raid. Stock image.

Appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors are stolen
Lowlands House

High expectations for a north Tipperary classic on 44 acres