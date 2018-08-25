Farm Ireland
The siege of Limerick is over - now let us shout our name with pride...

There was something about this Sunday; it was different.

The house was quiet, I was going to Croke Park and while hope stirred somewhere in the core of my being, fear ticked like a time-bomb in my chest and dried my mouth.

I looked out the window and my Limerick flag had been flattened on the lawn by Storm Ernesto; was this a portent of things to come? But somehow, this morning... There was something about this Sunday; it was different.

I travelled alone. I have always travelled alone to these things - no policy, no habit, it just happens that way. Joining the M7, both lanes of the motorway were full of cars and jeeps and wagons and vans with green and white hanging and flapping from window, mirror, door and boot.

Every thread of every piece of bunting carried a hope that this Sunday will be different.

We've had hard decades in the home place, when the summit was within reach more times than we care to remember, only for it to fade away in a fog that came from nowhere. Our destiny seemed always to be characterised by clinging and slipping and missed opportunities.

The rugby red often saved us. From Thomond Park in '78 to the Millennium Stadium in 2006 when O'Connell Street was a river of pride. It was much but we wanted more, and when the red of winter was swapped for the green and white of summer we dreamed again, we believed again, and we cried again - often bitterly.

But the faith was deep and with each new generation came new believers, and the cars travelled and the flags flapped in Ennis, Thurles, Cork and Tullamore. The hope ever murmuring in us would occasionally burst into expectation and our hearts would soar as the gorgeous green danced through seas of other colours.

Days when the final whistle caused us to punch the air above us we dared to wonder that this might be it. But after our fists punched the air on a Sunday, on Monday mornings blows of a different sort made the headlines and we were all struck by the same knuckles, scrawled into the same narrative.

The country shook its head at us - and it hurt.

There was always the hurt. And always the national nose seeking out the smell of bad news in this place of the broken treaty. We winced for decades at the nicknames and even collaborated in the bad jokes about our brokenness.

But the red in winter and the green and white of summer came to lift us and give us permission to shout out the name of our place with passion, pride and pleasure.

There was something about this Sunday, it was different. There was a calm in the depths of us as the cars and the flags snaked their way north-east to the cauldron that had boiled us like coddle for 45 years.

We were there in our thousands and shouted with abandon. It had to be our day. Every soul from Athea to Anglesboro, from Mount Collins to Montpelier, from the banks of the Shannon to the Ballyhouras believed that today was different. Our boys were young and brave and had left the burden of history in the dust of the archives and the silence of the gravestones.

With the ruthless precision of the wrist and a total freedom of the heart they took to their task and did it gloriously. The waves of us rose with them in full-throated faith as we saw our hopes and dreams hammered into reality by the splitting of the posts and the rattling of the nets.

But the gods didn't make it easy for us. They like to besiege us, they like to strain us to breaking point; they like to hear the crumble of our walls and the crack of our rendered Treaty stone.

They leaned heavy on us as the arrows from tribal bows pierced the heart of our certainty and brought us once again to the edge of Hades leaving us to teeter and stare into the depths of that abyss for eight awful minutes.

We could almost see the hearts of our heroes tumble into a dark pool of sympathy and smiles where they would bob aimlessly for another eternity.

But there was something different about this Sunday. There would be no hell, no Hades, no valley of the vanquished. There would only be heaven as the helmeted and the heaving hordes of green held firm for a final whistle that took forever to come. And come it did, the siege was lifted and the fog of history was blasted to Neverland in an explosion of unbridled joy.

Tears streamed down, hearts overflowed and the hurt was healed as decades of pent-up hope poured forth and coursed through the veins of our history touching the very souls of those who didn't live to see this day.

There was something about this Sunday; it was different.

