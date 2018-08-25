There was something about this Sunday; it was different.

The siege of Limerick is over - now let us shout our name with pride...

The house was quiet, I was going to Croke Park and while hope stirred somewhere in the core of my being, fear ticked like a time-bomb in my chest and dried my mouth.

I looked out the window and my Limerick flag had been flattened on the lawn by Storm Ernesto; was this a portent of things to come? But somehow, this morning... There was something about this Sunday; it was different.

I travelled alone. I have always travelled alone to these things - no policy, no habit, it just happens that way. Joining the M7, both lanes of the motorway were full of cars and jeeps and wagons and vans with green and white hanging and flapping from window, mirror, door and boot.

Every thread of every piece of bunting carried a hope that this Sunday will be different.

We've had hard decades in the home place, when the summit was within reach more times than we care to remember, only for it to fade away in a fog that came from nowhere. Our destiny seemed always to be characterised by clinging and slipping and missed opportunities.

The rugby red often saved us. From Thomond Park in '78 to the Millennium Stadium in 2006 when O'Connell Street was a river of pride. It was much but we wanted more, and when the red of winter was swapped for the green and white of summer we dreamed again, we believed again, and we cried again - often bitterly.

But the faith was deep and with each new generation came new believers, and the cars travelled and the flags flapped in Ennis, Thurles, Cork and Tullamore. The hope ever murmuring in us would occasionally burst into expectation and our hearts would soar as the gorgeous green danced through seas of other colours.