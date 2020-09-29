The price is right: Donal with Kate, which he sold for a world record fee of £2,700

Donegal sheep farmers Donal and Leanne Mullaney have twice broken the world price record for selling an untrained sheepdog pup in recent months.

Earlier this month they broke their own record by a pup named Kate for a staggering £2,700 (€2,950), online through Skipton Mart in Yorkshire. In July they sold a pup for £2,350 at the same venue, to a farmer in Scotland.

“Donal has been breeding dogs for a few years and has been building up a good reputation,” says Leanne. “He’s had some good dogs along the way.”

They bought female dogs from Pat Byrne, a well-known breeder in Roscommon, then mated them with a former National Sheep Dog Trial champion called Jack, owned by Sligo breeder Martin Feeney.

“They just clicked; the quality of pups was unbelievable,” says Leanne. “They have excellent breeding. Their father has excellent bloodlines. He was bought in Wales and he was an excellent trialling dog, winning competitions such as the Supreme Trials and the Irish Trials.

“The pups were sold online, which really helped to drive the prices up and interest in the sale. Since the sale we’ve had loads of people asking us did we have any more pups to sell.

“You send in a video of the dogs being worked and people bid on it. It was a timed auction, meaning that it lasted over two days, but all the real bidding was done in the last two hours.

“There was interest from all over the world but in the end it was sold to a man from Germany.”

The Mullaneys have three more pups which they hope to sell in the near future.

“We might hold on to them for a bit longer but it would be silly to refuse that kind of money. There’s always a market for dogs but with everything online the price of dogs has gone through the roof.”

On their farm in Gortahork, north-west Donegal, they have 200 ewes, a mixture of Suffolks, Texels and Perths.

“We start lambing in January and continue right on into March-April,” says Leanne. “The lowland sheep lamb first and the hill sheep lamb a bit later on.

“The Texels and Suffolks produce good lambs, so they’re good for selling on, while the Perths are a good, hardy breed — they don’t need much looking after, they can do their own thing out on the hills.”

The Mullaneys sell the earlier-lambing Suffolks and Texels for the Easter market.

“We sell the other ones throughout the year,” she says. “We normally sell through the local marts such as Raphoe and Stranorlar. Generally, we sell them at three months, although the mountain sheep are a bit older.

“Covid-19 disrupted the market this year but we were lucky our local butcher bought some of our lambs off us, it took a lot of pressure off us. It was a bit of a mad time.

“At the beginning the online bidding system wasn’t set up, so we dropped them to the mart and waited outside to see how they did. When they changed to online, that made things a bit easier.”

With the breeding season under way, the Mullaneys have spent much of the last few weeks getting stock ready for the rams going out.

“We have to make sure they’re all dipped, dosed and clipped,” Leanne says. “It’s important to make sure that they all have their vaccinations before the ram goes out. The lowland ram has been out for a couple of weeks and the Perth lamb will be out in the next few weeks. They’ll be left out for about 6-8 weeks.

“We have a few hogget rams from last year that are for sale. We were at a ram sale in Waterford recently and the price varies a lot for them — it depends on if there are enough buyers, etc. A good price is around €300-€400.”

