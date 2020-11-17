Farming

Farming

The National Broadband Plan is finally (almost) here

Adrian Weckler


David McCourt, chairman of National Broadband Ireland Expand

After all the aggro, accusations and delays, it's finally weeks away. The National Broadband Plan will actually begin connecting homes in the coming weeks.

Some 7,900 rural homes in parts of Cork, Galway and Cavan will be done by the end of December, followed by 115,000 other rural homes across the country in 2021. And then about 70,000 to 100,000 each year after that until it gets to 537,000.

I'm blue in the face saying this, but if you're wondering whether your home or business qualifies, there's an actual map you can look up on NBI.ie. Put in your Eircode or zoom in on it and you'll see whether you're listed for access to the scheme.

