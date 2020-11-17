The National Broadband Plan is finally (almost) here

After all the aggro, accusations and delays, it's finally weeks away. The National Broadband Plan will actually begin connecting homes in the coming weeks.

Some 7,900 rural homes in parts of Cork, Galway and Cavan will be done by the end of December, followed by 115,000 other rural homes across the country in 2021. And then about 70,000 to 100,000 each year after that until it gets to 537,000.

I'm blue in the face saying this, but if you're wondering whether your home or business qualifies, there's an actual map you can look up on NBI.ie. Put in your Eircode or zoom in on it and you'll see whether you're listed for access to the scheme.

There is still the question of whether this is too slow a rollout schedule in a time of pandemic, when people are desperately relying on decent broadband to survive and work.

The Government knows this and is trying to reduce the timeline from seven years (in total) to five years. The bad news is that even if this happens, it will likely only mean that those who were due to be connected in years six and seven will be fast-forwarded to years four and five.

The good news, though, is that the company with the state contract, David McCourt's National Broadband Ireland, seems genuinely minded to try and speed it up if they can. They're not in any way obliged to by the €3bn (actually €2.1bn, but theoretically expandable to €3bn if everything goes haywire) contract. But talking to executives there, and listening to some of the public utterances of McCourt, there's definitely a decent chance that this will happen.

One reason is McCourt himself. The American businessman was targeted quite a lot during the procurement process. Some of the criticism, such as his bid's rotating list of senior consortium partners, seemed valid. Other insinuations, that he was somehow co-ordinating the bid with businessman Denis O'Brien's interests at heart, always appeared to be bedroom conspiracy stuff.

The parts of the criticism that took aim at his motives - that he was some sort of carpetbagger sweeping in to try and make a cynical killing at our gullible politicians' expense - seemed to sting him badly.

That may or may not inform his current approach to speeding the deal up. But he seems keen, for some reason.

"Hopefully, we'll get it done in five years," he said of the process on a recent Reuters podcast.

That was reiterated to me on Thursday by Communications Minister Eamon Ryan, who seemed pleasantly surprised that discussions were "going well" on this score and that his Department and NBI were "on the same page".

The impression I get is that McCourt is a man who is interested in legacy. It's not for me to suggest that this is in line with a multi-sectoral businessman who has reached the other side of 60. But in the many times I've interviewed him, McCourt has always come across as someone with a strong sensibility about how he will be judged by the world. He wants to be liked and respected.

Finishing a National Broadband Plan that connects half-a-million rural premises to high-speed fibre is, he has intimated, something that might stand to his image here. Doing it faster than has been contracted may even get him into the good books of some of his erstwhile critics.

This isn't untypical of a second-generation Irish-American attitude. In Ireland, we're often hopelessly cynical about the world and why people do things. Those whose families escaped to the US a century ago demonstrably suffer less from this dark personality trait. They're a little bit in love with the idea of being of service somehow to their ancestral land. They wear their lineage like county colours or Premiership loyalties.

Whether this applies to McCourt or not, it appears that something is pushing his NBI team to try and get the NBP done faster than its contracted seven years. And it may not be much of any monetary reward - its returns are, we're told strictly capped by clawbacks.

This is one part of the deal that we unfortunately have to take the parties' word on, as all of the meaningful conditions around this were redacted from the published contract.

So, as we go into the first phase of homes being 'passed' by NBI, and then connected by broadband retailers (there's a difference), has it all been worth it?

Has eight years of hearings and promises and delays and escalating costs been time well spent for what we're about to get?

In the long run, it arguably is.

"When you think that in four to five years' time, virtually every part of this country will be covered by very good broadband, that's quite a strategic asset to have," Eamon Ryan said to me last week.

He's right.

Leave aside the fact that we may have to learn to live with this Covid virus for years, necessitating semi-permanent working arrangements from home.

Even if (or when) things return to offices and co-working spaces, the part that proper connectivity has to play is still absolutely vital for economic and industrial development across the whole island.

So when Ryan added that "this is one of the most important infrastructural investments in the history of the state", it's hard to deny it.

It's definitely expensive. But so is any proper, long-lasting telecoms infrastructure. The idea that we could have done it on the cheap, wirelessly, through 5G (definitely not cheaper for the quality and maintenance required), or waited for pie-in-the-sky alternatives such as Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband, was always a half-assed measure.

Eir's alternative was workable and cheaper (if less accountable) but would have handed the company a monopoly and risked hobbling competition for decades.

Let's see how the first homes fare.