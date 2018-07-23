Farm Ireland
The 'mountainy man' who led evolution of the co-op movement

Dr Henry Kennedy is finally receiving recognition for his enormous contribution to Irish farming

Sorcha Flannery (niece of Dr Henry Kennedy) unveiling the plaque at Toor with Michael Kennedy (Irish Kennedy Heritage Group), Jack Kennedy (grand-nephew) and Michael Berkery (chairman, FBD trust).
Martin Ryan

A 'forgotten Mountainy man' has been hailed as the greatest leader of the co-operative movement in the 20th century.

Half a century after his death, Dr Henry Kennedy was commemorated at his birthplace in North Tipperary as a "visionary" in the development of agriculture for the benefit of farming families in Ireland.

The tiny village of Toor, in the shadow of Keeper Hill, was in celebratory mode for the unveiling of a plaque and planting of an oak tree in honour of the man who led the Irish Agricultural Organisation Society (IAOS) for almost four decades (1926-63) - the longest-serving chief executive in its 130-year history.

The plaque was unveiled by his niece, Sorca Flannery, accompanied by his grand-nephew Jack Kennedy, and the oak planted by ICOS president Michael Spellman.

Celebration

The celebration was organised by the Irish Kennedy Heritage Group, with the support of FBD Trust and ICOS and the co-operation of Toor Tidy Village Committee.

Dr Kennedy's daughter Iseult and son Henry, both elderly, were unable to attend but sent expressions of appreciation.

Henry Kennedy
While Co-Op founder Sir Horace Plunkett and his assistant, RA Anderson - with whom Dr Kennedy initially worked - were cited at the celebration as the "dreamers", Dr Kennedy (right) was credited with being the "builder" who developed it at a crucial period during the early years of Irish independence.

His first role, in 1920, was as chief executive of the Irish White Cross Society, an organisation formed to distribute US aid to creameries which had been destroyed by the Black and Tans.

Also Read

It was an issue close to Dr Kennedy's heart: his own homestead and that of his sister, Nora Flannery, in the neighbouring parish, had been destroyed in attacks.

Reporting directly to Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith, his work was described as "efficiently executed and extremely effective" in aiding the stricken societies.

He is credited with having inspired the establishment of the Dairy Disposal Company for the State to take over ailing local creameries, and the setting up of the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) to provide farm finance.

It helped that his brother-in-law, Patrick Hogan - the country's first Minister for Agriculture - was in Government at the time.

Dr Kennedy was appointed director of the ESB on the establishment of the board to coincide with the construction of the power station at Ardnacrusha in 1927 and served continuously until his death in '68.

Michael Kennedy, chairman of the Irish Kennedy Heritage Group, said that Dr Kennedy was one of the greatest co-operative leaders of the last century and "made an enormous contribution to developing agriculture at a difficult period in history and who has been forgotten".

Michael Berkery, chairman of FBD Trust added: "Dr Kennedy, more than anyone else, gave expression and substance to the new regime for agriculture, which was to create and stimulate economic activity at local level with the mission statement 'one more cow, one more sow, and one more acre under the plough'.

"He was a firm believer in the co-operative movement as a business rather than a purely idealogical vehicle, which was the basis of the structures he put in place."

Mr Berkery added: "More than that, he prevailed on the new Irish Government struggling for ideas and possibilities to stimulate and develop agriculture.

"He also convinced them to establish the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) as a state bank to support agriculture, and the Dairy Disposal Company to buy out private creameries.

"He had the ability and the capacity to get local groups to buy into his ideas that ultimately led to the development of the dairy industry that we have today because he was a leader of exceptional ability and yet a very humble man who always described himself as 'a mountainy man'."

TJ Flanagan, director general of ICOS, said Dr Kennedy was "the person who did all of the heavy lifting in the development of the co-operative movement".

"What he inherited in 1926 (when appointed IAOS chief) would have been a holy mess after a huge development of co-operatives from the 1890s," Mr Flanagan added.

"There were about 1,100 co-operatives in the country at an extremely difficult time trying to deal with the situation.

"He was a scientist as well as an economist who was driven by numbers and achievement and less into the idealism.

"He knew what was the right thing to do and there is no question Ireland is a better place for him being there and certainly the co-operative movement was absolutely better for him being there."

