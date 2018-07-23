The 'mountainy man' who led evolution of the co-op movement

A 'forgotten Mountainy man' has been hailed as the greatest leader of the co-operative movement in the 20th century.

Half a century after his death, Dr Henry Kennedy was commemorated at his birthplace in North Tipperary as a "visionary" in the development of agriculture for the benefit of farming families in Ireland.

The tiny village of Toor, in the shadow of Keeper Hill, was in celebratory mode for the unveiling of a plaque and planting of an oak tree in honour of the man who led the Irish Agricultural Organisation Society (IAOS) for almost four decades (1926-63) - the longest-serving chief executive in its 130-year history.

The plaque was unveiled by his niece, Sorca Flannery, accompanied by his grand-nephew Jack Kennedy, and the oak planted by ICOS president Michael Spellman.

Celebration

The celebration was organised by the Irish Kennedy Heritage Group, with the support of FBD Trust and ICOS and the co-operation of Toor Tidy Village Committee.

Dr Kennedy's daughter Iseult and son Henry, both elderly, were unable to attend but sent expressions of appreciation.

Henry Kennedy

While Co-Op founder Sir Horace Plunkett and his assistant, RA Anderson - with whom Dr Kennedy initially worked - were cited at the celebration as the "dreamers", Dr Kennedy (right) was credited with being the "builder" who developed it at a crucial period during the early years of Irish independence.

His first role, in 1920, was as chief executive of the Irish White Cross Society, an organisation formed to distribute US aid to creameries which had been destroyed by the Black and Tans.