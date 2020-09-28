The man who went from tinkering with tractors to ruling the railways

It has been a year that shifted the fortunes of stressed-out commuters. Where once they woke at dawn, struggled to find a car park space and endured 'standing room only' to and from work, now they snuggle into their slippers as 'remote working' becomes routine.

Tens of thousands of those now working from home were, until March, customers of Irish Rail. But, with many already complaining of boredom, mental health problems and a lack of social interaction, Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade reckons we'll be back in the office before we know it.

"I think some people will migrate out to the satellite towns and look for more space. And I think it will work out as a mixture: most people will be in the office three or four days a week and then work one or two days at home."

He believes the change in rail capacity will mean "we will be able to carry those people without them being squashed in".

During the nationwide lockdown, train passenger numbers dropped to 6pc of normal figures in April. These currently hover "in the low 40s [percentage range] on inter-city trains and the mid-30s on Dart and commuter trains," says Meade.

Still, he believes the biggest lesson transport authorities learned from the last recession is "not to stop infrastructure". As a result, Meade will soon oversee the €2.6bn Dart expansion programme and the electrification of the railroad which, he says, "will be as big a change as steam to diesel". He foresees a return to 2019 passenger levels by 2023 and predicts: "We will be carrying as much and more with a bigger fleet."

In recent years "people saw how busy the trains were and said, 'Why don't you put on more rolling stock?' And the number of times you'd have to say to them, 'I wish I'd thought of that'," he smiles. "In fairness, they don't understand the lead times involved. From the time you and I sit here and decide we need new trains to the time those new trains... it could take five or six years."

The need to procure public funding through the EU means "it's like building a new plane or ship - it's just the nature of the animal."

Born and raised near Bunratty Castle in Co Clare, Meade developed a love of "tinkering with tractors and machinery" on the family farm. It led him to an apprenticeship role with Irish Rail when he was 18. He went from working in grimy overalls, fixing the engines, wheels and gear boxes, to slowly climbing his way to the top job.

Knowing how it feels to be on the bottom rung has informed his management style: "Some people would treat apprentices like they don't matter and give them as much abuse as they can. Other managers would see the potential. They understand that they are the future of the organisation. What I learned is that you will always pull harder for the guy who treats you fairly."

Recently, more than 5,000 people have applied to become a train driver with Irish Rail. There are only 40 vacancies. Meade says he wants more women in the role. "Rail would have historically been seen as a very male-dominated environment. It's big, heavy work, it's big pieces of metal, and the female of the species wouldn't have seen a role in it and that's something we have tried to address."

As for salary cuts - 64 of his staff earn more than €100,000, while Meade is on €225,000 - he says there are no plans for any.

"Its not something we have looked at, as of yet. Right across the board we decided early on that we weren't going to shed any staff and we keep services running, so we're not looking at cuts." Of his own take-home pay, he says: "As the famous American president said, 'The buck stops here'. We carry the responsibility, we put in the time and the hours and industry dictates the level of the salary.

"It's not something I negotiated. There are many organisations in the country [where the CEO is on] a hell of a lot more. I am proud of what I have achieved and I'm happy to do the job and I'll take the salary that comes with it."

When he's not in the office, he de-stresses with his other passion - vintage cars: "I take them out the odd Sunday for a spin." His pride and joy is a Ford Escort RS2000, a ' 77 model which is in "better condition than Henry ever had it".

Right now Irish Rail is working with the National Transport Authority to break even. Meade says the NTA will have to fund the estimated €200m gap in finances to make that happen. But he remains bullish and the organisation is going full-speed ahead with its planned expansion.

"The one thing we know is that everything is cyclical - this too will pass," he says.