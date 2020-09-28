Farming

Farming

The man who went from tinkering with tractors to ruling the railways

Commuter numbers may have fallen but Irish Rail's boss has big ambitions for the company's future. He talks to Niamh Horan

ON POINT: Jim Meade, Irish Rail&rsquo;s ambitious chief executive, in the yard at Connolly Station, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Niamh Horan

It has been a year that shifted the fortunes of stressed-out commuters. Where once they woke at dawn, struggled to find a car park space and endured 'standing room only' to and from work, now they snuggle into their slippers as 'remote working' becomes routine.

Tens of thousands of those now working from home were, until March, customers of Irish Rail. But, with many already complaining of boredom, mental health problems and a lack of social interaction, Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade reckons we'll be back in the office before we know it.

"I think some people will migrate out to the satellite towns and look for more space. And I think it will work out as a mixture: most people will be in the office three or four days a week and then work one or two days at home."