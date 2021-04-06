Farming

The land war 1920-23: Up in flames — how land hunger fuelled the burning of Ireland’s ‘Big Houses’

The destruction of mansions belonging to the landed gentry is associated in the popular imagination with the revolutionary zeal of the 1920-23 era, but in many cases the setting ablaze of the ‘Big House’ was motivated by a desperate desire for land

Line of fire: Summerhill House in Co Meath was razed to the ground by the IRA in February 1921 after long-running agrarian agitation on the estate — it is considered the most architecturally significant &lsquo;Big House&rsquo; destroyed during the 1920-23 period Expand
Legacy: Moore Hall in Carnacon, Co Mayo was burned by local anti-Treaty forces in February 1922. This action was especially controversial as the Moore family had, as far back as the 1798 rebellion, a notable tradition of supporting the Irish nationalist cause. Expand
Line of fire: Summerhill House in Co Meath was razed to the ground by the IRA in February 1921 after long-running agrarian agitation on the estate — it is considered the most architecturally significant &lsquo;Big House&rsquo; destroyed during the 1920-23 period

Line of fire: Summerhill House in Co Meath was razed to the ground by the IRA in February 1921 after long-running agrarian agitation on the estate — it is considered the most architecturally significant ‘Big House’ destroyed during the 1920-23 period

Legacy: Moore Hall in Carnacon, Co Mayo was burned by local anti-Treaty forces in February 1922. This action was especially controversial as the Moore family had, as far back as the 1798 rebellion, a notable tradition of supporting the Irish nationalist cause.

Historians still debate how many ‘Big Houses’ were burned across Ireland between 1920-23 as the chaos of war gripped the land.

In an account published 20 years ago, historian Terence Dooley estimated that 76 mansions were set ablaze, and twice that number destroyed during the Civil War.

The motivations for these burnings were complex. In some instances, blazes were justified on the basis that houses were or had been used as temporary barracks by the Crown forces; others were targeted because of the loyalism of their owners; others were destroyed as counter-reprisals against Black and Tan and Auxiliary actions.

