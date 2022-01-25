The internationally renowned woodturner teaching classes worldwide from Co Carlow

Growing up on the Carlow farm where his woodturning school now stands, Glenn Lucas always wanted to become a farmer, until he found the world of wood.

“I was 16 when I turned my first piece of wood,” he says. “I was visiting the engineer to get a job done for my father on some of his farm machinery as he had a contracting business.

“The engineer, Jim Quirke, had a woodturner and I asked if I could try it out. That day I ended up buying it from him and talking it home.”

Expand Close Glenn using his band-saw to cut lengths of wood / Facebook

Whatsapp Glenn using his band-saw to cut lengths of wood

Woodturning is the craft of using a lathe (which uses a pealing technique) with hand-held tools, to shape wood.

Glenn grew up with an appreciation for wood as his grandfather used to make wooden toys for him. As time went on, he realised he wanted to turn his own hobby of making wooden creations into a career and began training as a furniture maker.

He also began attending shows and exhibiting products he had made. He then got his foot in the door of the American market in the late ’90s when Simon Pearce — an Irish-American entrepreneur in glassblowing and pottery — placed an order for 300 bowls.

Expand Close Some of Glenn's bowls in the drying kiln / Facebook

Whatsapp Some of Glenn's bowls in the drying kiln

After doing a craft and design business course run by the Crafts Council in Kilkenny, Glenn got funding through a cross-border initiative to set up his own studio and workshop in Carlingford, Co Louth.

In 2000 he married his wife Cornelia McCarthy, and six years later they moved back from Carlingford to Knockclonegad, Garryhill, Co Carlow, where they built their house and workshop.

Expand Close The class room in Glenn's new woodturning school / Facebook

Whatsapp The class room in Glenn's new woodturning school

Over the years Glenn has perfected the art of bowl making and predominantly specialises in making tablewear. He prefers to make his products from hardwood such as beech, sycamore, ash and oak.

“Hardwoods tend to be more durable than softwoods,” he says. “They’re ideal for making products that will be used repeatedly like bowls. Hardwoods also have a beautiful grain, making them visually appealing.”

Glenn’s products are all made in stages.

“The first thing I do when I bring home a tree is cut it into planks with a saw-mill. I then cut it into circles with a band-saw.

Expand Close Glenn using the band saw to cut large pieces of timber. / Facebook

Whatsapp Glenn using the band saw to cut large pieces of timber.

“Because the pieces are quite thick at six inches and it has to be rough in shape, each piece has to be rough-shaped using a wood lathe. Everything is shaped by hand or eye,” he says.

“The pieces are then loaded into a wood-drying kiln, which brings the moisture content in the wood down to 8pc.

“This changes the shape of the bowls and warps them to an oval, so once they are dry enough they have to shaped again using the lathe.

Expand Close Glenn demonstrates how to turn a fruit bowl. / Facebook

Whatsapp Glenn demonstrates how to turn a fruit bowl.

“The product is then sanded and finished using natural oils, and each piece is signed by hand.

“I’m always on the lookout for wood. It’s something farmers tend to have good access to and I have my own means of collecting it from them.”

Glenn has taught woodturning in over 20 countries and opened his woodturning school beside his home in November.

“I’d been teaching right across the world and I’d met so many people who wanted to come to me in Ireland to learn more, so I knew there was an opening for an educational facility of this type,” he says.

Expand Close A class in progress at Glenn's school / Facebook

Whatsapp A class in progress at Glenn's school

The state-of-the-art woodturning school with panoramic views of Mount Leinster is the first of its kind and specification in the world. It’s an accumulation of Glenn’s favourite attributes from the various global locations in which he has taught.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Glenn designed a “Zoom room” where he teaches classes online to people all over the world.

Expand Close Glenn makes educational videos from his new woodturning school / Facebook

Whatsapp Glenn makes educational videos from his new woodturning school

Channel

“I’ve done 60 international presentations so far and I also record and sell the videos,” he says. “I also have a channel which people can subscribe to and stream in any location.”

This week Glenn is focusing on preparing for upcoming classes.

“There’s so many stages to making a product, so each week I have different tasks. I’ll be sawing wood one week and then rough-turning the next. I love the versatility of the job,” he says.

Expand Close Glenn with one of his large bowls on display at the school. / Facebook

Whatsapp Glenn with one of his large bowls on display at the school.

Cornelia now works full-time with Glenn; he says she takes care of everything behind the scenes, including organising the trips for the students who visit the school.