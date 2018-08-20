An unlikely friendship between a pig and a sheep has warmed the hearts of thousands of people online.

An unlikely friendship between a pig and a sheep has warmed the hearts of thousands of people online.

The heartwarming tale of how a bullied sheep became friends with a wild pig

A year ago, the old ram was being bullied by younger sheep and the farmer opted to move it into a field of its own.

That’s when the wild pig showed up.

Now a year on, the spotlight has been turned to the animal’s friendship after the farmer’s sister Shelley, posted an image on Twitter.

On my brother’s farmlet he has an old ram which is separated from the other rams bc they’re bullies to him. Last spring a young, wild pig turned up in his paddock and they’ve become best friends. Sunbathing today. pic.twitter.com/g5o3oehJoJ — Honky Tonk Woman ☕️ (@TonkWoman) August 19, 2018

She explained that the two animals, nicknamed McDuff and Pig, had been friends since day one and now spend their time together in the smallholding near Nelson, in New Zealand.

Last spring. They’ve been buddies since day one. pic.twitter.com/LKExcPM0h6 — Honky Tonk Woman ☕️ (@TonkWoman) August 19, 2018

“My brother takes extremely good care of his animals and separated McDuff when he started to be bullied by the younger rams,” Shelley, from Arrowtown, told Press Association.

“Last spring a small pig found her way into the paddock with McDuff and they’ve been firm friends since then. They hang out together all day.

“She was clearly orphaned and found herself a new Dad and meals served daily.”