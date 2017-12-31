'The future isn’t very bright looking for me' - Farmer (63) still working because he can't sell farm

The power to both the house and outbuildings was cut off and Paddy moved to the caravan at the front of the house so that he could stay close to his cattle. “I was in it for nine or ten weeks, I was just up there. As the flood rose I moved the caravan,” Paddy explained motioning towards the centre of the village.

Ferrying neighbours through the floods at Mukanagh, Athlone in 2015. Picture: Fergal Phillips

He said that the there was no generator with the caravan but light and heat came by way of “battery power and a Superser.” However, the caravan is gone now as he explained that thieves struck last year. “The bastards stole it then, the whole lot was taken in October 2016,” he remarked.

While admitting that farming wasn’t ever very profitable in the area, Paddy said there was at least a living to be made from it.

“It was never good here. You had an existence here. It was never this bad,” he remarked. “Before the floods it was tough enough but with the floods and the wet year it is tough because the land isn’t fit, as you know when there’s lots of rain. There’s high waters and the land is damp anyway,” he explained.

Michael and Patty Macken prepare to abandon their flooded home at Carrick O’Brien by tractor with the help of their son Paul. Photos: Frank Mc Grath

Now though the combination of climbing costs, farming restrictions and low market prices have made farming the area unsustainable. Paddy has about 30 hectares of land, of which he says none is grazable during floods. By his estimate, the cattle are housed for seven to eight months of the year and with a fodder shortage, bales of hay and straw are priced at around €30 in the area.

“Feed Merchants and contractors, that’s where the payments are going,” said Paddy. “To be honest, they (the cattle) get better fed than I do,” he added. There used to be some land in the area available for rent but according to Paddy, there’s none now as it has all been bought up. “I have said it before, I am at a thing of nothing here. Everything I get, the cattle get,” he remarked after pointing out the bales and bags of feed he has around the yard. “This year will put me out. You come back this time next year I will have very little here,” he commented.

Last year’s winter storms caused devastation along the 10,000 square mile River Shannon catchment. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire The OPW will also continue its €15m a year investment in the maintenance of the Arterial Drainage Schemes, providing benefits to 650,000 acres of agricultural land. Photo: PA

He expects he will have to off load his cattle. “They will have to go. I can’t do it no more. It’s gone, I am not saying that just for you to put it there (as he pointed at a notebook). That’s it,” he remarked. Paddy has applied for relocation under a Government scheme for householders affected by flooding. He hasn’t heard word back but says he would like to have work carried out on the house to raise the foundations rather than move. He was annoyed that the ESB had cut off power and then asked for €300 from each householder to restore the electricity. Although the issue was resolved with the assistance of local Councillor, John Leahy, Paddy couldn’t get an electrician to certify his outhouses and so they remain without power to this day, meaning Paddy has been calving by torchlight for two years.

He was pleased to hear that work was planned to remove the top portion of Meelick Weir, but he said the measure has come too late for him. He laughed when the issue of insurance was raised and his friend and local farmer Patrick Kenny said, “you won’t get insurance around here.” For example, Patrick said, “there was a woman down the road who tried to sow trees and they wouldn’t give her insurance once she mentioned Shannon Harbour and flood plains.” Patrick said the area is a Special Area of Conservation(SAC) and there are schemes open to farmers.

“There is schemes there at the moment on the land. There is GLAS, a good land can get GLAS and we only get the same. You’ve more obligations,” he remarked. Paddy said: “I am under penalty now at the moment because of GLAS. I should have put in the cattle in September or before it, and I didn’t because the expense of getting the tanks cleaned out. I put a circular feeder down in the field and the cattle of course, and I had an inspection and they penalised me. You can’t have them poaching.” “What can you do? Throw up your arms. It’s the few pound that you get off them that is keeping us going. I can’t sustain that, that hit,” Paddy remarked.

Patrick outlined the difficulties associated with housing cattle for long periods. “If you put in the cattle early you would have nowhere to go with your slurry. Your tanks will be full. You are caught out,” he remarked. According to Paddy, farming was only just sustainable on the land and that began to change in the past seven or eight years. He blames a combination of climate change, market prices and new regulations for the difficulty. “Everything has come against us,” he stated. “It will break the smaller farmer. Like everything else, the big fella can sustain the hits. We can’t,” said Paddy. He pointed out that “compensation isn’t what you want. It is to be able to farm, to be able to buy keep a few cattle, buy whatever calves in rear them, do the best you can with them.”

Pointing to the water a couple of hundred metres from his old home, Paddy said, “you can see what is happening here. You try and do the best you can to survive. I juggle to survive. I have it (the farm) up for sale but sure there is no-one biting at it. It’s up since last year. “It has me driven out. The only reason I am standing here today is because someone won’t buy it. I can’t afford to stay here. It has my life wrecked. There is no point in continuing,” said Paddy. He was angry over what he sees as empty promises from politicians. “There’s nothing. Penalties as opposed to help. To be quite honest I am close to tears, barely able to speak,” he said.

“They don’t give a shit, simple as that. Talk is cheap for them. For the benefit of the public. They don’t want to know. They likes of us small farmers are only a thorn in their side, you know,” he remarked. Paddy believes his farm will likely return to the wild. He thinks his cattle will be gone “because what’s out there now will have to pay contractors and pay to feed what’s left and the cost of what’s going to come in.” He also doubts he’ll get a good price for the animals as he said, buyers “see you coming” when they spot your address. While the old age pension offers some hope, Paddy isn't sure he’ll be able to stay on in Shannon Harbour. “I don’t know. Bad memories. The love of the land, the love of keeping a few cattle and seeing what you can do with them, that’s taken from us,” he said.



