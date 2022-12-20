Farming

The anguish of farmers stuck in limbo with ‘sterilised’ land waiting for roads that might be built

Farmers whose land has been earmarked for potential road building can’t build houses or sheds, they can’t plan for the future and even reseeding could be futile – and the uncertainty can last decades. Three affected farmers explain how hard it is to have the road build hanging over them

Frustrated: Andy Boylan on his farm outside Carrickmacross – his land is affected by the widening of the N2. Photo: Rory Geary Expand
John Coughlan with his daughter Helena on their farm at Buttevant, Co Cork. Photo: Fergal O'Gorman Expand
Andy on his farm Expand
Eamon English Expand

Andrew Hamilton

Thousands of farmers across Ireland have had their land sterilised for decades to make way for road developments — many of which may never be built.

The current National Development Plan identifies 30 national road projects at some stage of planning or development, including the N6 Galway city ring road, the M20 Limerick to Cork motorway and the N24 connecting Limerick and Waterford.

