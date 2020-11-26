'The alpacas are our lives now', say Tyrone couple who keep a herd of around 60 animals

A Tyrone couple have been taking advantage of the 2020 slowdown to make their alpaca farm better than ever.

Elaine and Roger Clarke, from Clogher, run Amberly Alpacas and keep a herd of around 60 animals, which they breed, send out to stud, show and produce fleece from.

This year has given them a valuable opportunity to do maintenance on their farm, which was derelict when they bought it in 2013.

Lockdown has also given them the chance to hold on to the title of British Alpaca Society's Supreme Champion 2019 - the alpaca equivalent of winning Crufts - for an extra year.

Elaine (42) is a chiropractor and Roger (41) is principal of Carntall Primary School, so they're normally out with the alpacas at 6am, before work, and again in the evenings.

"Lockdown actually gave us an opportunity to take stock," laughs Elaine. "We've been working on the land, maintaining the hedges, adding fencing and water drinkers.

"Obviously there haven't been any shows this year and Roger has really missed that - he's a judge too. But on the whole we've had a very productive 2020."

Very few people expect to spend their Sunday morning riding an alpaca backwards.

But that's exactly what happened to Elaine Clarke after a routine vaccination session went wrong. She and her husband Roger run Amberly Alpacas around their full-time day jobs and keep a breeding herd of around 60 animals.

They fell in love with the mammal - native to Peru - in 2006 and have worked their way up from enthusiastic novices to national champions… with a few hiccups along the way.

"We'd brought a few animals into a pen to give them injections when things went a bit awry," laughs Elaine. "One of the alpacas, a big white male, was kneeling in the straw in front of me when something spooked him.

"He shot forward, somehow got his head between my legs and hooked me over his neck. I ended up on his back, facing the wrong way, clinging on for dear life as he raced round the pen.

"Roger was no help whatsoever, he was too busy wetting himself laughing.

"Me and the alpaca ended up in a heap on the floor and I had a bruised bottom for days afterwards."

Elaine and Roger met as teenagers doing Saturday jobs at H&H Bakery in Fivemiletown, and bonded over their mutual love of animals.

"I remember Roger telling me a story about when he was a little boy he collected up all of the spare coppers from the fountains in the town square and then bought a goose from the fair," says Elaine.

"His mum nearly killed him when he turned up at home with it!

"It went off to live with his grandma and they told him a story about it sadly being hit by a car. But in reality I think it ended up as a roast dinner."

After buying their first home together in 2006, the couple knew they wanted to fill it with animals. They had a couple of acres of land to the side of the house so Elaine had an idea.

"I knew a woman who kept alpacas and I thought they were really cute," she explains. "They're basically like big teddy bears. Roger and I had talked about it, so one day I decided to surprise him.

"When he got home from work that night, there were three female alpacas grazing in our garden.

"It had been an eventful trip though; I burnt out the clutch trying to reverse the trailer up our drive and initially the alpacas were too scared to even come out."

After deciding they wanted to try breeding from their "girls", the couple visited a large alpaca farm in England to buy a male.

That visit changed their lives.

"It was absolutely fascinating, there was so much to learn , we were totally hooked," says Elaine. "We learned about breeding, showing and how to sheer and work with the fleece.

"We came home with so many ambitions and that's how Amberly Alpacas was born."

When a derelict farm opposite their house came on the market in 2013, the couple jumped at the chance to add to their acreage - enabling them to expand their alpaca herd.

Now they have around 60 animals at any one time - a number that often expands to 80 during the breeding season.

Roger trained as a show judge and they compete with their own animals, and their fleeces, as well as providing stud services to other alpaca owners, which means sending their best males out to breed.

"They go out in the trailer and do their thing," laughs Elaine. "One of our boys particularly loves it - he's aptly called Bees Knees.

"Whenever Roger goes out into the field with a halter, this alpaca follows him around, hoping to be caught and taken out on a date!

"He makes this deep vibrating noise - called an orgle - which the female alpacas seem to particularly like."

Elaine claims not to have favourites, but says if she were to have a soft spot it would be for a large brown two-year-old male called RB.

"He's our poster boy because he's so tame," she explains. "He lost his mum when he was four months old so he's partially hand-reared. He's so good natured and absolutely loves people."

Elaine and Roger have travelled the world thanks to their unusual hobby - even visiting the International Alpaca Fiesta in Peru in October 2018. The following spring they were "over the moon" to have one of their alpacas named Supreme Champion at the British Alpaca Society's National Show.

Due to Covid restrictions the annual show couldn't take place this spring so they've been able to hang onto the title for an extra year.

Elaine explains: "It's a big deal - the alpaca equivalent of winning Crufts. I remember the judge kept coming back to us during the line up, and Roger was so excited he couldn't even stand still.

"When we were chosen as the overall winner it was the most incredible feeling."

Although Amberly Alpacas is a business, Elaine says it's more like "a hobby that's got wildly out of control".

Show standard alpacas can sell for tens of thousands of pounds so keeping their herd topped up with good bloodlines is a costly enterprise.

"That's why we both still work full time," she laughs. "During the week we're so busy; we're up at 6am feeding the alpacas and then out on the farm again in the evening.

"Then on a normal year we'll be out at events or shows most weekends. Whatever we're doing it tends to be alpaca related.

"Roger has just started judging at some fleece shows again now restrictions are easing and I'm going along to scribe for him to help with social distancing.

"The alpacas are our lives, we've obsessed, but honestly we wouldn't have it any other way."