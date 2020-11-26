Farming

'The alpacas are our lives now', say Tyrone couple who keep a herd of around 60 animals

Tyrone couple on why this special herd is much more than a hobby

Roger &amp; Elaine Clarke (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX) Expand

Roger &amp; Elaine Clarke (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Jade Beecroft

A Tyrone couple have been taking advantage of the 2020 slowdown to make their alpaca farm better than ever.

Elaine and Roger Clarke, from Clogher, run Amberly Alpacas and keep a herd of around 60 animals, which they breed, send out to stud, show and produce fleece from.

This year has given them a valuable opportunity to do maintenance on their farm, which was derelict when they bought it in 2013.

