'Thatching is not just a traditional craft but way of roofing which can make a building into a landmark'

Kyran O'Grady with his one of the tools of the trade a Leggett and his choice of material a Bundle of reed

His parents expected Kyran O'Grady would be an accountant. Their boy appeared set fair for life in an office when he enrolled on the business studies course in UCD. After all, his father was an accountant with a business which his son was being groomed to take over in due course. But instead of counting other people's money indoors, Kyran has spent the past four decades in the open air, clambering across roofs.

He lasted just two years in college before taking time out to learn thatching on an AnCO training course in Donegal. He somehow never made it back to the lecture halls and he never took over the dad's office. The interest in old buildings which he showed as a boy was converted into devotion as an adult to an ancient trade which stubbornly refuses to die.

His voice, calm and reassuring, could surely be that of an accountant but his energies are channelled single-mindedly into thatching. In this role, he has been responsible for topping off some of Ireland's landmark structures and he remains very much in demand.

The interview for the 'People' was conducted at the O'Grady home on the outskirts of Wicklow during a spell of rain and wind. The poor weather meant that he was available to talk when he would otherwise have been attending to a customer in Kerry. The house which he shares on the Rathnew side of town with wife Maeve McCarthy is unmistakable.

The approach is past a series of conventional homes before the visitor rounds a bend to enter a world of thatch. Dull would such a visitor be of soul if they did not feel the urge to say 'wow' at the sight of so much reed. Not only is the two-storey residence roofed in immaculate thatch but so are all the outbuildings, presented in a manner which is at once contemporary and yet an evocation of an old Ireland.

'Rathnew was famous for thatch,' says Kyran, though he has to admit that this claim to fame had long been largely overtaken by other materials even before he first arrived in the neighbourhood four decades ago. Greystones and Ashford used to have plenty of examples too of a practice which was familiar all along the east coast, not just in wild Gaelteacht locations close to the Atlantic. Nowadays, however, it is more common across Wexford and Waterford than in County Wicklow.

Kyran's own home

Kyran's own home

Now 60 years of age, Kyran himself grew up in Howth, in the family's very pleasant bungalow with its very tiled roof. Yet this was not so far from the thatched casino in Malahide, while there were cottages in places such as Skerries, Lusk and Rush which maintained the tradition.

'I was always fascinated by it and in my later teens I thought it would be nice to know how to do it,' he recalls. Many a teenager has such thoughts but in Kyran's case thought led to action, signing up with AnCO: 'The idea was to take a year out but I never finished the degree at UCD and I have no regrets. My family was always supportive - they never said I was mad.'

The organisers of the course attracted a handful of Donegal locals and a scattering of other recruits from Western counties. He was the only Dub on the roll when the class assembled in Ardara, learning how to put reed thatch on houses in the area. In many cases the trainees were replacing a jumble of straw from the fields mixed with marram grass from the dunes, which had been heaped up willy-nilly on top of the houses.

This old-style roofing required renewal with fresh straw and marram every two years. It was a custom based on cheap raw materials but so labour intensive as to be completely out of synch with the 20th century. Reed promised a longer lasting finish, though it had to stapled into place with 'scollops' made from hazel or willow like giant hair pins to keep everything battened down during winter storms. It was imported from Clare, so it was not at all in keeping with Donegal tradition, though it had the considerable virtue of coming with a 20-plus year guarantee.

After graduating from Ardara, young O'Grady travelled to England and the Netherlands for a while to continue his education in his chosen field. Then he started working for Dungannon-based thatcher Bob Stephenson, who passed on a few more trade secrets to the youngster from Howth. Bob, remembered as a very tall man, had injured his back, so he welcomed Kyran's energy and willingness to learn. The jobs they typically undertook across Northern Ireland were not at old cottages but at modern dwellings - such as a mock-Tudor mansion in Strabane or a newly built house in Coalisland. The craft was clearly adapting to modern demands.

The younger man noted that the supply of reed was 'haphazard' and the former business student sensed an opportunity as he cast about for a reliable source. With his family's financial support, he bought a rice harvester, made in Italy and adapted to cut reed by Dutch engineers.

He drove around the coast of Ireland assessing reed beds where he might put the harvester to best use. And that was how he came to be aware in the early eighties of the peculiar topography of the River Vartry as it approaches the Irish Sea at Broadlough. The tidal marsh was the ideal environment to allow the natural flourishing of the reeds with their semi-aquatic root system.

Farmer Brian O'Rourke was amenable to leasing land, no more than 400 metres away from where Kyran lives now. The harvest was cut in the period from January to March, despite frequent breakdowns as the machine proved a fitful contributor to the effort. After hauling this most unusual crop to dry land and storing it carefully, he was free to take to the road and go thatching wherever he could find work.

He has been in demand ever since, not just on domestic housing but also tackling some spectacular projects. Kyran was called in to give a rustic topping to a series of Dublin pubs - including the Stillorgan Orchard, the Glenside in Churchtown, the Playwright on Newtownpark Avenue, Courtney's in Lucan and the Lord Mayor's in Swords. In collaboration with architect Robin Beer, he created one of the largest (if not the largest) thatched roofs on this island, a sea of reed stretching to 10,000 square feet.

The building in question was the headquarters of the Kepak meat company at Clonee in County Meath erected during the nineties. It was so large - requiring 30 acres of reed bed - that he brought in Scottish reeds to supplement his Wicklow-grown supplies but then rejected them in favour of Hungarian imports.

Kyran has limited experience of straw thatching, which was the traditional norm in most of Leinster, but he has proven that he can adapt where necessary. He took on two prestigious jobs requiring straw, first the Viking Experience in Dublin and second at the interpretive centre in Newgrange. Curiously, neither has been tested by the full rigours of the Irish weather as they are both under cover.

Previously resident in the countryside between Annamoe and Laragh, Kyran has been living at Knockrobin near Wicklow with Maeve since the 1990s and it is here that the couple have reared their children Isobel and Ken. He expects that, unlike their father, they will finish their college courses, take their degrees, and not become thatchers.

It took some mighty persuasion to convince the planning authorities that it was acceptable to have a two-storey thatched house in this location but they now have a lovely home. Though living so close to the estuary, he no longer wades into the water to take a cut of the reeds and he has not done so for more than 20 years: 'The stuff from here was probably some of the best reed in the world.'

An example of some of Kyran work

An example of some of Kyran work

It was certainly good enough for his own house 30 years ago and he believes that it should see him through into his eighties, perhaps lasting another quarter century. However, drainage work on the land at Broadlough led to the reeds becoming stunted, no more than three feet tall, so he moved on to Killurin in the Slaney estuary, upstream from Wexford Town. He brought his converted rice harvester there for 15 years until problems with the right of way across the railway line spelled the end. As his Killurin stock runs out, he has resorted to importing from Ukraine.

'I am a thatcher - that's how I make my living,' he declares.

'Most of the work I do now is on new houses or new roofs. A thatched roof is the most eco-friendly roof that you can have, thermally efficient and naturally insulating. It has an aesthetic beauty but it is only for people who really want to have one. They do require maintenance and replacement.'

Here is a man who cares for his trade.

