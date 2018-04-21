Teddies at the ready for fundraising tractor run

A New Holland tractor filled with teddy bears is set to make its way through Dublin city centre this Saturday in an effort to raise funds for Irish children's charity, the LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

Tractor enthusiast Jill Barrett will be at the helm of the tractor that will be accompanied by more than 60 bucket collectors on Dublin's Grafton and O'Connell streets from 9am-6pm on Saturday.

From Celbridge in Co Kildare, Jill decided to organise the fundraiser to mark the 10-year anniversary since she and her sister Louise embarked on a 32-county tractor tour for LauraLynn in 2008. "We travelled more than 1,800km around the country and raised over €35,000 on the tour and held some events afterwards which meant we raised €115,000 overall," says Jill.

Since Jill's father was an agri-sales manager at Kelly's in Kilcock and a part-time farmer, Jill adds that it was only natural that she used a tractor as her means of fundraising. "I drove around the yard at home as a teenager and my first tractor was a Ford 3000 that had no engine. New Holland has sponsored the TF 230 tractor that I'll use to drive in Dublin," she says.