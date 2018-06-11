Teagasc researchers putting theory into practice on the golf course

That’s the verdict of Teagasc School of Horticulture’s assistant principal Colm Dockrell on the new three-hole golf course facility that has been built in Ashtown with the aim of training students to work in the turf grass sector.

The new training academy consists of three golf holes, three greens and three elevated teeing complexes but what is perhaps most interesting about the facility is the use of Roundup-resistant grass mixtures that make up the one hectare site. “One green was sown with a Roundup-resistant fescue grass, the second with a combination of different fescue species and the third with a more traditional fescue/bent grass mixture,” says Colm.

According to Colm, the addition of Roundup-resistant grasses means that when they spray the green with chemicals, only the weed grasses will die and they’ll be able to keep the grasses they want. “They haven’t been modified to be resistant, but these are naturally selected grasses from breeding programmes that have gone on for a couple of decades,” says Colm.