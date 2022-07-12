Teagasc Ballyhaise College welcomes Ukrainian refugees

On board: Some of the 50 Ukrainians living at Ballyhaise College, along with members of staff. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Fifty Ukrainian refugees are being accommodated at the Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College campus.

With the refugee crisis unfolding in Ukraine and across Europe, Teagasc decided to work with Cavan County Council and offer the two dwelling houses and two unused student accommodation buildings. With help from local contractors and volunteering from staff, the buildings have been made available.

Principal of Teagasc Ballyhaise College John Kelly told the Farming Independent: “We had a lot of empty accommodation on campus so I decided to have a discussion with Teagasc Director Prof Frank O’Mara about the potential to make these rooms available to those fleeing the war.

“The first of the refugees arrived on March 25 and the number has been growing steadily since.

“The real success of what has happened in Ballyhaise is how the local community and local services have pulled together in remarkable compassion and effectiveness.

“Having had our guests come so early in the crisis meant that many of the national supports and processes were in their infancy, meaning there was lots of uncertainty and unanswered questions at all levels.

“From receiving the initial call from IPAS, who are the International Accommodation Protection Service tasked with the mammoth task of sourcing emergency accommodation, on Friday March 25 to now has seen remarkable progress with the integration of our visitors into Co Cavan.”

Ballyhaise is not the only agricultural college to respond to the crisis, with the Teagasc College in Clonakilty, Co Cork, and the private college in Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, also opening their doors to welcome refugees from Ukraine.

The majority of the refugees in Ballyhaise are young women, some with children, and men over the age of 60.

“There was a pinch point around St Patrick’s weekend, and that’s when Ballyhaise’s facilities were called into action,” Mr Kelly continued.

“The vast majority of our new residents don’t speak English, with just 5pc fluent. It has been hard for those with no English to find work, or jobs that they have been trained to do back home.

“Those with good levels of English have been able to find work in the hotel industry. There’s no pressure on them to leave Ballyhaise; we have plenty of accommodation to look after our own students as well.”

While none of the refugees come from farming backgrounds, they have now found themselves in centre stage of dairy research.

A group of 12 Ukrainians will have a stand, highlighting their culture, at the Ballyhaise ’22 Dairy Open Day, which will take place on Wednesday July 13.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Futureproofing Irish Dairying’. The team at Ballyhaise will highlight the various technologies and practices available to farmers to underpin future farm profitability and sustainability.

“A cornerstone of the latest research here at Ballyhaise is clover inclusion across all grass swards. It’s going really well so far,” Mr Kelly said.

“There have been some issues but we’re learning.

“The plan is to have the entire farm reseeded within the next three years. We are already seeing a reduction in the demand for artificial nitrogen.

“Teagasc has been researching clover at farm level in Clonakilty since 2012. Our job is to see how it performs on Cavan soil and weather conditions.”