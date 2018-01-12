Teagasc and HSA renew joint initiative to promote farm safety and health

Teagasc and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have signed a ‘Joint Initiative Agreement’ to promote farmer safety and health for the next three years.

The initiative aims to provide safety and health research, training and advisory support to farmers.

The renewal of the joint initiative comes at a challenging time for farming due to expansion in the sector and an ageing farmer population. The agriculture sector, which represents 5-6pc of the workforce, often accounts for up to 50pc of work related deaths. In 2017, out of a total of 47 workplace deaths, 24 farmers died in work related accidents, with 14 being aged 65 or older.

The joint initiative, in place since 2005 when the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act was enacted, was established to make farm safety and health more accessible to farmers through a simplified ‘Farm Safety Code of Practice’. During 2018 research on farm accident levels conducted by the Teagasc National Farmer Survey will be finalised. A jointly funded study on the usefulness of discussion groups in promoting farm safety is also underway.