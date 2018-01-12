Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 12 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Teagasc and HSA renew joint initiative to promote farm safety and health

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Teagasc and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have signed a ‘Joint Initiative Agreement’ to promote farmer safety and health for the next three years.

The initiative aims to provide safety and health research, training and advisory support to farmers.

The renewal of the joint initiative comes at a challenging time for farming due to expansion in the sector and an ageing farmer population. The agriculture sector, which represents 5-6pc of the workforce, often accounts for up to 50pc of work related deaths.

In 2017, out of a total of 47 workplace deaths, 24 farmers died in work related accidents, with 14 being aged 65 or older.

The joint initiative, in place since 2005 when the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act was enacted, was established to make farm safety and health more accessible to farmers through a simplified ‘Farm Safety Code of Practice’.

During 2018 research on farm accident levels conducted by the Teagasc National Farmer Survey will be finalised. A jointly funded study on the usefulness of discussion groups in promoting farm safety is also underway.

As part of the joint initiative, training on use of the ‘Farm Safety Code of Practice’ will continue to be provided by Teagasc and Agricultural Consultants. Completion of the training is also a requirement for farmers to secure Department TAMS11 funding.

Martin O’Halloran, CEO of the HSA, in welcoming renewal of the joint initiative, stated that it has led to increased awareness but that must now lead to safer work practices.

Also Read

“The approach to farm safety and health is generally well understood by farmers and the broader farming community, but this awareness must now be matched by real actions on the ground. Farmers face a wide variety of hazards and risks on a daily basis and must proactively manage them to ensure a safe and healthy working life."

Professor Gerry Boyle, Teagasc Director stated that Teagasc will be emphasising the need for improvements in work organisation to cut farmer workloads in its advisory programmes in 2018.

“Working long hours and hurrying have been shown to be major contributory factors in farm accident causation. This may also be a contributory factor to the rise in accidents among older farmers in recent years”, he said.

The joint initiative will also have an international dimension in 2018. A European COST Action (Co-operation in Science & Technology) meeting will take place in Ireland during March.

The meeting, organised by Teagasc and HSA, will share knowledge on improving farm safety culture throughout Europe. Also from April 29 - May 4 a major ‘World Congress on Occupational Health and Safety’ (ICOH International Congress, 2018) will take place in Dublin, which will include presentations on Teagasc / HSA / UCD research on farm safety and health.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

National Lottery logo

Patient farmer waits weeks to claim €500,000 lotto win
Stock photo

Broadband deficit is holding back farming

Why this bachelor farmer is keeping 'schtum' about his recent Lotto win

This farmer was clinically dead but his young son's actions saved his life
Stock picture

Gardai investigate mystery of lamb that 'vanished' from field
The tractor and trailer being taken away from the scene near Ballon, Co Carlow, where one brother died and another was left with serious injuries after an accident. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

'Until there is a change in culture carnage on our farms will continue' -...
Dr Tony Woodcock, Programme Leader for the BSc in Agriculture, Waterford Institute of Technology

'When you go overseas, you see things on a different scale' - Why this...


Top Stories

Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies hold milk price for December
Stock Image.

Analysis: Have most tillage farms gone backwards in the last five years?
Stock Image

Ireland's most efficient dairy farmers are working nine-hour days
Photo: Getty Images

Top sheep farmer on why scanning is essential for flock management
Stock image

Gardai appeal for witnesses to early-morning tractor fatality
(stock photo)

Over 10,000 farmers waiting for GLAS cash
The proposed North-South interconnector from Tyrone to Meath will require approximately 400 pylons say campaigners opposed to the project

Farmer's challenge to Eirgrid's 138km north-south electricity interconnector...