Talented Nell hoofs it on stage and into limelight at the Gaiety Theatre

Nell the cow pictured on the stage of the Gaiety Theatre ahead of the opening of Stones in His Pockets

A TALENTED cow is 'mooving' up in the world after getting her big break in a critically acclaimed play at the Gaiety Theatre.

Swapping a life on the farm for the theatrical world, Nell stood at centre stage ahead of the opening of 'Stones In His Pockets', which premiered in 1996.

The Marie Jones production is about a small village in rural Ireland which is turned upside down when a major Hollywood studio descends to make a historical blockbuster. It soon becomes clear Tinseltown's romanticised vision of Ireland is a long way from reality.

The key point is when a teenager takes his own life by drowning himself with stones in his pockets after he is humiliated by a film star.

Running until Saturday, tickets cost from €21 and can be bought online at www.gaietytheatre.ie.

