That adage was bad enough when the wholesale prices were at whatever grain or beef was making within the local region. But the global village that we live in today means that the price that Ukrainian wheat is making at a Black Sea port is the same price available at any point along the Blackwater. And going by Brexit negotiations, the price of beef in Brazilia might not be a lot different from the price of a bullock in Ballina.

With the 130ac of cereals that I have, I have resigned myself to never being able to rely on it for anything like an income. It would need to be closer to 1,300ac for that to be realistic. And there's plenty of far better farmers with much deeper pockets all around me competing for land, so I've parked any dreams of becoming a cereal magnate anytime soon. Instead, I'm trying to make something out of higher value crops on smaller acres. A real good acre of wheat might generate sales of €1,000 in grain and straw. A real good acre of onions or daffodils should be closer to €4,000 or €5,000.

The vast majority of my produce is being sold to the biggest supermarket chains in the country, and in theory this should be higher up the pecking order from bog-standard commodity prices. But the reality from my experience is that you are still selling wholesale - in fact I am getting more in some of my wholesale export markets for daffodils than I can get out of a supermarket here. So the holy grail in selling has got to be retail. Just look at the gigantic differences between the price the farmer gets for his malting barley or U grade bull and the price of the pint or steak that the punter happily turfs out the fifties for. Sure, there's plenty of costs and processing in between, but who cares if you are getting paid for it?