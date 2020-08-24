Farming

Farming

Take a few simple steps to keep your farmyard furry friends fit and healthy

Look after your dogs and cats with regular visits to the vet and they will look after you

Competing at the 2015 Irish National Sheep Dog Trials at Tullyvolty , Johnstown, Co Kilkenny was Brian Casey from Cahir Co Tipperary with his dog Megan. Pic Steve Humphreys 13th August 2015. Expand

Competing at the 2015 Irish National Sheep Dog Trials at Tullyvolty , Johnstown, Co Kilkenny was Brian Casey from Cahir Co Tipperary with his dog Megan. Pic Steve Humphreys 13th August 2015.

Eamon O'Connell

Earlier this week, I received a call from a very distraught farmer. He was ringing to postpone his herd test that was due to take place the next day.

The reason was that his beloved collie dog, Flash, had gone missing the previous night. “There’s no way we’ll get the cattle in without him,” he lamented. There has been a dramatic increase in dog thefts in the last few months so everyone feared the worst.

Thankfully, a few hours later, the herd test was back on again. Flash had been identified by his microchip and returned by a rather irate neighbour whose prize golden retriever bitch had been in heat. A very awkward conversation ended with some “friendly” neighbourly advice regarding getting Flash neutered.