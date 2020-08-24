Take a few simple steps to keep your farmyard furry friends fit and healthy

Earlier this week, I received a call from a very distraught farmer. He was ringing to postpone his herd test that was due to take place the next day.

The reason was that his beloved collie dog, Flash, had gone missing the previous night. “There’s no way we’ll get the cattle in without him,” he lamented. There has been a dramatic increase in dog thefts in the last few months so everyone feared the worst.

Thankfully, a few hours later, the herd test was back on again. Flash had been identified by his microchip and returned by a rather irate neighbour whose prize golden retriever bitch had been in heat. A very awkward conversation ended with some “friendly” neighbourly advice regarding getting Flash neutered.

The herd test went off without a hitch. Flash played an absolute blinder and we were done in record time. As I left the farm, I thought about just how many farmers have a dog or multiple dogs.

These animals bring cows in for milking, round up sheep, help bring cattle in for testing and often, guard the house and farmyard with their lives. Their value is often grossly underestimated and is often only appreciated after they are gone.

We know everything about vaccinating, dosing, feeding and rearing our cattle and sheep. More often than not, the farm dog is an afterthought in this regard. There are a few simple things to consider in order to keep man’s best friend fit and healthy.

Vaccines: We know exactly what vaccines are required to prevent disease in our cows or weanlings. But what protection do our dogs need? There are a number of diseases that can have a severe effect on a dog’s health. Two of the most common diseases are parvovirus and leptospirosis, both of which can be fatal. Like many large animal vaccines, a primary course is needed followed by a yearly booster.

Nutrition: Farmers spend vast periods of time measuring grass, poring over silage sample results and debating about which nut is the best on the market. However, the farm dog often survives on dinner left-overs and, on rare occasions as a treat, a small bag of whatever dog food is near to hand at the local shop.

In reality, a farm dog is probably the most active animal on the farm, burning energy as it rounds up cattle and keeps by the farmer’s side from dawn until dusk. It should be fed accordingly, with a food that addresses its energy requirements.

Your vet will advise you on what brands of food will keep your dog fit and healthy. These foods may initially seem expensive, but your dog will often require a smaller quantity of a quality food, thereby ensuring that a bag will last longer.

Parasites: Dogs should be wormed at least every 3 months. We often dose calves every 6-8 weeks, so worming the dog every 3 months is quite reasonable.

External parasites should be addressed too. Fleas are very common on farm dogs and, if the dog is in the tractor or the jeep with you, it’s quite likely the fleas will bite you too. Ticks are a more serious parasite. Due to the fact that ticks can carry lyme disease, it is very important that your dog doesn’t carry them directly to you.

Microchip: It is a legal requirement for all dogs to be microchipped. It is a simple procedure where a microchip is injected under the skin of the dog. This microchip is registered to an official database. If a dog is found by someone, they can take it to the vet where it will be scanned for a microchip. If one is present, the owner can be contacted immediately.

Neutering: Neutering male dogs puts a stop to roaming. If Flash had been neutered, he wouldn’t have disappeared off looking for love the night before the big herd test. It also reduces the incidence of some cancers.

This is the same for female dogs, with the added benefit of ensuring that there isn’t a litter of puppies looking for new homes in a world where there are already far too many dogs needing to be rehomed.

General health check: Your dog should get a yearly trip to the vet for a general health check. Vaccines can be given, a yearly supply of parasite treatment can be purchased and a full MOT can be carried out. A farmer complained to me lately:”Sure there’s no way I could get the dog into the vet”. My reply is – if you can get a 1000kg bull from your farm to the mart, then a 30kg dog shouldn’t really cause a problem.

We can’t talk about the farm dog about without quickly mentioning the unsung hero of many farmyards – the cat. Vaccination, parasite treatment and proper nutrition all equally apply to the farmyard cat. Arguably however, neutering is the most important- a female can have 3 litters of kittens per year, with 3-6 kittens in each litter. One or two well looked after cats will keep the mouse and rat population at bay quite easily.

If we look after our furry farmyard friends, they will return the favour in spades.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with the Summerhill Veterinary Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary