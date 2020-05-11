Farming

Sweet taste of success for landscaper turned farmer in the Dublin mountains

Producing what's been acclaimed as 'the best honey in Ireland' wasn't on the agenda when Olly Nolan began farming a smallholding on the outskirts of the capital eight years ago

In demand: Beekeeper and farmer Olly Murphy pictured with some of his honey at his farm in Glenasmole Co Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Olly Nolan, a landscaper by profession, didn't have any intention of starting his own honey business when he bought a house in the Dublin Mountains. Almost eight years later, however, Olly can barely keep up with demand for his honey.

"Myself and my partner Christian moved here in 2012; I'm originally from Killiney, South Dublin and Christian is Canadian," says Olly.

"The house was set on eight and a half acres of ground. I had just started beekeeping the previous month and had just one hive which I intended to use for honey for ourselves. We wanted to become self-sufficient and produce our own food."