Sweet taste of success for landscaper turned farmer in the Dublin mountains

Olly Nolan, a landscaper by profession, didn't have any intention of starting his own honey business when he bought a house in the Dublin Mountains. Almost eight years later, however, Olly can barely keep up with demand for his honey.

"Myself and my partner Christian moved here in 2012; I'm originally from Killiney, South Dublin and Christian is Canadian," says Olly.

"The house was set on eight and a half acres of ground. I had just started beekeeping the previous month and had just one hive which I intended to use for honey for ourselves. We wanted to become self-sufficient and produce our own food."

Olly began by planting enough vegetables to supply his own household and bought a few Dexter cows for meat and milk.

In order to own livestock, he was required to get a Green Cert, and as he already had a degree in horticulture, he was given it without doing any further training.

Olly and Christian quickly transformed their new land into a smallholding and bought some chickens, goats and Jacob sheep.

As Olly's love for beekeeping grew, so did his desire to produce more honey.

"One hive turned into two and three and so on. People began to realise that I was producing honey and they'd ask me for some. It became apparent that there was a niche in the market for the type of raw honey I was producing," he says.

Tree surgeon

Olly had been working as a landscaper and tree surgeon and decided to reduce his work in order to put more time into his smallholding.

"I wanted to invest more time into the honey production because I could see that there was potential for something big there," he says.

After focusing on the honey production for a few years and preparing to get his business off the ground, Olly joined SuperValu's Food Academy in 2016.

He attended a workshop every couple of weeks where he learned how to run a food business. At the end of the workshops he had to make a pitch to SuperValu management and was offered ten stores to supply with his honey.

Although Olly was delighted by the offer, he declined taking on so many stores.

"I didn't want to risk taking on too much too soon, so I started by supplying two SuperValu stores in my area, Knocklyon and Firhouse," he says.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Olly's Farm is now supplying 17 places throughout Ireland, including cafes and small shops. Olly produces different varieties of raw honey including Heather, Blossom and Softset, and has set up a website whereby his products can be directly ordered in Ireland and the UK.

Olly's honey is different to most as it is 'raw'.

"The honey is simply extracted from the frames and cold-filtered - this means it passes through a coarse filter to remove any large particles such as wax," he says. "My honey is not heated in any way to make it pass through the filters or to turn it into 'run' honey like what you get in the supermarket, so my honey will always crystalise naturally.

"I think that by heating it, you destroy most, if not all, of its health benefits."

Olly says Heather honey, which is made from nectar collected from the purple flowers on heather, is the most difficult type to harvest.

This is because it is phixotropic in a resting state, which means that it's like jelly when sitting untouched but when you start harvesting it, it turns to liquid for a period of time.

"I have hives in the mountains where they are surrounded by heather, which is lovely, but harvesting this is hard work and it takes a long time," says Olly.

All of Olly's honey jars are sealed with the Federation of Irish Beekeepers' Associations (FIBKA) security seal. Olly also supplies a small number of private customers with pork and Dexter beef from a couple of animals that he gets slaughtered by his local butcher once a year.

After being approached by Kilruddery Estate and Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow and Teelings Distillery, Dublin, Olly now keeps hives in each of their locations and supplied his honey to their gift shops.

"Things really took off for me and I couldn't believe that I was being approached by these big businesses who wanted to stock my products," he says.

Olly's products have won many awards.

"In 2018 two of my products were awarded two stars in the Great Taste Awards in the UK. Then last year, and this year, my honey was awarded 'Best Honey in Ireland' from Dr & Dr John and Sally McKenna."

Olly says honey production is hard work but rewarding.

"Each hive has to be checked weekly, which means I have to go to each location that I have a hive on. It takes a lot of time and work but I'm enjoying it."

‘The business has been self-financing to date – the plan is to expand organically’





What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

“I didn’t really incur any start-up costs. The land was a personal investment as it came with our house, so I already had it.

“I harvest all the honey on the farm too. The business has been self-financing to date, I use the money I make from sales to finance the business. My plan has always been to expand organically.

Was financing readily available for this type of business?

“I didn’t apply for any financing, but I know that the banks provide business loans for start-up businesses like this, and the local enterprise boards are very good at assisting people with financing options.”

Was planning permission required and if so, was it difficult to get?

“No planning was required.”

Did you need a licence or permission from any other government body?

“No. I am, however, a member of the Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Associations (FIBKA).”

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

“The Department of Agriculture provides a 40pc excluding Vat grant for Investments in Horticulture and Beekeeping.

“To get the grant, you must create a business-plan-type document and submit it with your application.

“If your application is approved, you then get a specified period to make your purchase.

“You can’t make the purchase before you apply as the grant is not retrospective.

“The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) was also fantastic and was definitely my main source of assistance and advice. They run a lot of online classes and I’ve done a couple of them.

“I also got an Online Trading Voucher (TVO) from the LEO, which is basically a grant to develop your website. It’s 50pc of the full amount that you spend on setting it up, up to the value of €2,500.

What supports bodies/agencies were available to help?

“Again, the LEO was the best help to me. The SuperValu Food Academy was also excellent in getting my business off the ground. It gave me a great opportunity and fantastic training.”

Was insurance required?

“I have bee insurance with the local Beekeepers’ Association.”

How did the business affect your tax dealings?

“It’s the same as any business really. I prepare everything for my accountant, I keep all my receipts and invoices and give them to the accountant each month for him to file at the end of the year.”

How much time was needed to get your farm off the ground?

“The development of my business was gradual. It took three to four years to get to where I am now. I’m now at the point that I’m hoping to employ my first full-time employee — things are going really well.”

Did you encounter any unexpected pitfalls or challenges?

“Thankfully, I haven’t encountered much in the way of pitfalls.

“Beekeeping in Ireland is challenging by nature, however: for example, the yield per hive in Ireland is only about a quarter of the yield of an eastern European hive.

“The honey season here is short in comparison to other countries because we live in a wet, cold climate.

“It can be disheartening as we are only getting about a quarter of the profit that beekeepers are getting in Eastern Europe, even though we put in the same amount of work.”

