Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Surge in interest in rural living ramps pressure on one-off housing decision

Country file: Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, and Minister for Transport and the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan launching &lsquo;Our RuralFuture — Rural Development Policy 2021-2025&rsquo; in Croke Park/ Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Close

Country file: Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, and Minister for Transport and the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan launching &lsquo;Our RuralFuture — Rural Development Policy 2021-2025&rsquo; in Croke Park/ Photo: Julien Behal

Country file: Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, and Minister for Transport and the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan launching ‘Our RuralFuture — Rural Development Policy 2021-2025’ in Croke Park/ Photo: Julien Behal

Country file: Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, and Minister for Transport and the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan launching ‘Our RuralFuture — Rural Development Policy 2021-2025’ in Croke Park/ Photo: Julien Behal

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A much-anticipated Government decision on the future of one-off housing is expected in the coming months as local authorities in some areas face huge pressure over planning decisions.

The Government yesterday announced a new Rural Strategy which aims to boost rural living in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. New policy to give employees the right to work remotely and improved broadband is expected to boost the population in rural areas by over 500,000 by 2040.

Some county councils are already seeing a surge in interest in rural living, with Meath seeing an unprecedented rise of 61pc in applications, mainly relating to rural development.

Privacy