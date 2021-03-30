Surge in interest in rural living ramps pressure on one-off housing decision

A much-anticipated Government decision on the future of one-off housing is expected in the coming months as local authorities in some areas face huge pressure over planning decisions.

The Government yesterday announced a new Rural Strategy which aims to boost rural living in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. New policy to give employees the right to work remotely and improved broadband is expected to boost the population in rural areas by over 500,000 by 2040.

Some county councils are already seeing a surge in interest in rural living, with Meath seeing an unprecedented rise of 61pc in applications, mainly relating to rural development.

Louth CC CEO Joan Martin recently said her authority was “getting a lot of applications for one-off housing and... refusing a lot of them”, describing it as “not sustainable”.

The Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) has also been critical of one-off housing levels in many counties. In recent months it expressed concerns over the levels of planned one-off housing developments in counties such as Mayo and Kerry.

Recent weeks have also seen concerns raised by TDs and councillors in Limerick and Wexford over county development plans that they claim would effectively ban one-off housing.

“The future of rural Wexford” lies in the hands of county councillors who will vote on planning changes later this year, Independent TD Verona Murphy said last week. She said changes requested by the OPR to its development plan would “mean no one-off housing can be built”. “If a farmer decides to leave five sites to each of his daughters, for example, they will not be able to build on the sites,” Deputy Murphy added.

In its new rural strategy, the Government has committed to updating the rural housing guidelines for planning authorities to address rural housing in a broader rural development and settlement context.

It is intended that draft guidelines will be submitted for consideration to the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke, in the coming months, before a public consultation exercise. The Strategy also sees the Government commit to working with

An Post to identify the scope to channel additional services through the post office network and invest in the local and regional road network to maintain roads to a proper standard and improve regional accessibility.

It has also committed to further rural development and investment under the Just Transition initiative related to the shift to a climate-neutral society.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said his association was in favour of anything that made rural areas more attractive to live and work in.

“This could be a chance for rural areas to renew and reverse decades of depopulation,” he said.

“But it’s a little concerning that the measures seem weighed in favour of people coming back to rural Ireland as opposed to helping the people already there — often connected to farming families, who want to live adjacent to their farms.

“Can we look forward to an easing of the very hostile planning process and attitude to those people? They have every right to live and work in rural areas, certainly as much right as someone who wants to come back from Dublin and continue working in digital marketing or whatever.”



