Success at last for Kerryman after 15-year fight to live on his own land

Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch standing out in his own field where he has finally been given permission to build a house. Behind him can be seen the roof of the temporary dwelling he has been ordered by Kerry County Council to remove from the land because it is considered obtrusive on the landscape. Photo by Declan Malone

After a 15-year battle with Kerry County Council, renowned West Kerry musician Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch has finally won the right to live on his own land, following a successful appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning appeals board overturned a Kerry County Council decision to refuse planning permission because, the council felt, the modest house Breanndán wants to build on his land in Baile na bPoc would interfere with 'protected views and prospects' that are considered a valuable tourism asset.

The Bord Pleanála inspector who examined the case also found that the current Kerry County Development Plan, "which seeks to promote the linguistic and cultural heritage of the county" supported the decision to grant planning permission to Breanndán, as a native Irish speaker from Baile na bPoc who has made a notable contribution to the cultural heritage of the area.

Shortly after hearing of the decision by An Bord Pleanála, Breanndán told The Kerryman on Friday: "I won't believe it until I get the paper in my hand".

"I hope to start building within the five-year time limit before the planning permission deadline runs out, but I'm in no rush," he added.

Since 2005 Breanndán has lodged numerous applications with Kerry County Council seeking permission to build a house that would be his permanent residence on his own land in Baile na bPoc, where his family have lived for generations.

However, the county council has consistently refused to grant him planning permission, mainly on the grounds that the house would interfere with protected views and prospects, and would continue an undesirable pattern of ribbon development.

The council's most recent refusal to grant planning permission came last November after which Breanndán and Máire Uí Shíthigh - who is one of the many people from West Kerry and elsewhere supporting his campaign - lodged separate appeals to An Bord Pleanála. Both appeals focused on the critical importance of allowing native Irish speakers live in their home communities if the Irish language is to survive.

Bord Pleanála inspector Kevin Moore, who examined the case, said "the principal planning issues relate to the development in the context of its Gaeltacht location, rural housing need, and visual impact". He found that, under all three headings, it was justifiable to grant planning permisission. A meeting of An Bord Pleanála subsequently confirmed Mr Moore's recommendation by a 2:1 majority.

The decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission includes a number of conditions including that the house must be occupied as a permanent residence by Breanndán or his immediate family or their heirs for at least seven years.

The conditions also state that "only one house shall be erected on the overall site [and that] the existing temporary home shall be permanently removed from the site prior to the occupation of the house.

The temporary dwelling referred to by the inspector is a wooden house, built on an artic truck trailer, which Breanndán moved into the site five years ago as a stop-gap home while his protracted battle with Kerry County Council dragged on.

The Council has declared the wooden home to be an 'unauthorised structure' and ordered Breanndán to remove it or face a potential fine of over €12 million and possibly jail.

‘Wind in the sails’ of Todhchaí na Tuaithe

The decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant Breanndán Ó Beaglaoíoch permission to build a house on his own land could offer a glimmer of hope to other native Irish speakers whose applications for planning permission in rural Gaeltacht areas have been rejected by Kerry County Council.

The appeals lodged with An Bord Pleanála in support of Breanndán focus primarily on the fact that he is a native Irish speaker who has made a considerable contribution to the culture of the Baile na bPoc area where he wants to live. The appeals also point out that refusing to allow native Irish speakers live in their home place will decimate Irish speaking communities and ultimately wipe out the wellspring of the language.

Kerry County Council did not accept this argument when Breanndán applied for planning permission but An Bord Pleanála inspector Kevin Moore found that it amounted to a strong case. He also disagreed with Kerry County Council's assessment that the proposed house would have a detrimental impact on the environment.

In the course of an extensive report Mr Moore noted that, "the protection of the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Gaeltacht, including the promotion of Irish as a community language, is a mandatory objective of the [Kerry County] Development Plan. He also noted that: "The Plan further states that Kerry County Council is committed to the preservation and promotion of the linguistic heritage of the Gaeltacht."

Given that the Kerry County Development Plan "seeks to promote the linguistic and cultural heritage of the county", Mr Moore concluded that, "it may reasonably be ascertained that the appellant is one where such aims, policies and objectives of the Plan would seek to support in his native place".

"The applicant, as a native Irish speaker from this area, together with his notable contribution to the cultural heritage of this area, merits support in principal to be accommodated in his native area in order to facilitate his continued important contribution to the cultural heritage of the area," Mr Moore added.

Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch told The Kerryman that he believes the decision by An Bord Pleanála "will cause a complete rethink" of council planning policy.

"The fact that Kerry County Council seem to have broken their own rules about supporting local people and culture was a big factor in the success of the appeal," he added.

Breanndán said that, following his success, "the wind is in the sails of Todhchaí na Tuaithe" - the campaign demanding the right of rural people live in their home place, which grew out of his 15-year battle for planning permission.

Kerryman