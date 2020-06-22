Stumbling on a recipe for success with edible flowers and rare herbs

A young husband-and-wife duo discovered the makings of a tasty new business when they unknowingly reactivated a wild seed bank on their small horticulture farm.

Now Little Green Growers supplies edible flowers and rare herbs to top restaurants in the west, and sells organic plug plants across the country.

Denise Rocks, originally from Co Clare, took a Masters in Development at University Limerick and decided to put it to good use by working in Haiti, following the 2010 earthquake.

While leading entrepreneurship and educational projects in Haiti, she met her husband, Stephane.

In 2016, they moved to Ireland and bought a cottage by the sea in Spiddal, Co Galway. It came with a small holding which had been used by the previous owners for grazing cattle but had been left overgrown with brambles and bracken.

"Stephane had trained with USAID (United States Agency for International Development) on environmental compliance and had also consulted on farm projects in Haiti so he had a background in farming and horticulture," says Denise.

"We decided to transform the land into a horticulture farm for our own use, to grow food for ourselves."

Both being ecologically minded, the couple cultivated the land by hand, using traditional hand-tools. They then planted an acre of vegetables from seed.

"We got our farm up and running and it was supplying us with our own food, which was great," says Denise.

They continued to improve the land by hand and in 2018, a wild seed bank reactivated.

"Several varieties of edible flowers started to grow, such as fuschia, elderflower and wild roses," says Denise. "There were also wild herbs and rare foods such as wood sorrel and wild garlic. We had to do some research to confirm that these were the types of food that were growing on the land."

The discovery of these rare plants prompted the idea for Denise and Stephane's new business.

"We knew these plants were uncommon but we also knew that finding the right market could be complex," she says.

The couple started by approaching restaurants and cafes in the west and got a positive response, with many agreeing to buy their produce. Local mixologists also began buying their produce for use in cocktails.

"It was clear that there was a market for what we had growing so we decided to expand the range and began planting more varieties of edible flowers and wild herbs from seed," says Denise.

To allow wildlife to flourish, Denise and Stephane have kept the farm relatively small and only use one acre for their own planted produce. They became members of the Galway Food Charter and of the Galway Gastronomy movement. They have also participated in consultations for Failte Ireland's Taste the Island campaign and are official business supporters of the All Ireland Pollinator Plan.

They now grow an assortment of unusual wild, organic plants, many of which are edible.

"We supply 12 award-winning and innovative restaurants weekly across Galway, with produce grown to order. We also supply food producer-focused shops like McCambridge's Galway and we recently started to supply directly to brides for weddings and to bakers who use our edible flowers for wedding cake decorating," says Denise.

Business had been thriving until Covid-19 struck and forced most of Denise and Stephane's customers to temporarily shut their doors.

"Even those that switched to takeaway couldn't use our products, which are best as a garnish on a fresh meal," says Denise.

"However, just as this happened, our full organic certification, which we had invested two years in, came through from the Organic Trust.

"A few of my fellow women in business encouraged me to establish a new area, revenue stream-focused, supplying Irish-grown, sustainably-produced, certified organic plants to gardeners across Ireland."

A nursery had always been in the pipeline for Denise and Stephane regardless, so they quickly invested in equipment, chose seed varieties from their stock and surveyed potential customers. They decided to grow certified organic plug plants.

"This was a very different business model to our original one as we were now going to be selling directly to gardeners right across the country," says Denise.

"We had to revamp and rebrand the website and test suitable packaging and courier options."

It was important to the couple that all packaging was made from recyclable materials and could be recycled.

"Certified organic means they are grown from untreated seed with no use of chemicals," says Denise. "This means, unlike regular uncertified plants, you can grow and eat them safely knowing you won't be exposed to any hidden pesticides or fungicides.

"They're also safe for butterflies and bees.

Denise and Stephane have a 'Garden Guru' service on their website - www.littlegreengrowers.ie - where you can ask the experts about growing your produce.

‘Covid-19 threw us a curve ball but we used it to the best of our advantage’

Farm diversification: Denise Rocks

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

I don't have an exact figure but it wasn't a huge cost. We did it as economically as possible, and it's our philosophy to reduce waste so we upcycled the sheds on the premises rather than knock them and build new ones.

Seeing as many of the rare foods and wild flowers were already there, we didn't have a big investment.

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

Yes, we could have got a business loan from the banks to start up the business but we decided not to go down that route. We used our own money to start things up.

Was planning permission required and if so, was it difficult to get?

We didn't require planning for our business. We didn't actually build anything.

Did you need a licence or permission from any other government body?

We are registered with 'The Organic Trust' through the Department of Agriculture.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

We didn't apply for any grant aid but I was chosen for the ACORNS programme in 2019. It supports early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland. It's not a grant aid, it's mentorship.

What supports bodies/agencies were available to help?

The ACORNS programme has been fantastic, especially throughout Covid-19 - it provides great mentorship and advice.

Triona Mac Giolla Rí, the co-founder and director of Aró Digital Strategy, is also a great support to me. The Department of Agriculture, Failte Ireland and the All Ireland Pollinator Plan have all been helpful too.

Was insurance required?

We weren't required to get any insurance but we decided to get product insurance anyway.

How did the business affect your tax dealings?

I just have to file my taxes at the end of each year. I still work full time as a regional skills manager for the West of Ireland as well as having this business.

How much time was needed to get your farm off the ground?

It only took about six months to get the business up and running originally. The pivot for the new side of the business was even quicker, it took just one month. We needed it to be quick.

Did you encounter any unexpected pitfalls or challenges?

So far no, everything has worked out well. Covid-19 threw us a curve ball but we used it to the best of our advantage.