Stumbling on a recipe for success with edible flowers and rare herbs

Denise Rocks and her husband Stephane were growing food for their own consumption in Co Galway when they unwittingly activated a wild seed bank - and now they are supplying top restaurants and bars with exotic ingredients

Denise Rocks among the herbs and edible flowers at her organic garden in Spiddal, Co. Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand
New direction: Denise Rocks with some of her plug plants Expand
Variety: Black Tuscany kale, purple kohlrabi, potatoes and peas at Denise Rocks' garden Expand
Sage plants at Denise Rock's garden Expand

A young husband-and-wife duo discovered the makings of a tasty new business when they unknowingly reactivated a wild seed bank on their small horticulture farm.

Now Little Green Growers supplies edible flowers and rare herbs to top restaurants in the west, and sells organic plug plants across the country.

Denise Rocks, originally from Co Clare, took a Masters in Development at University Limerick and decided to put it to good use by working in Haiti, following the 2010 earthquake.