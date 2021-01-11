Stigmatised children used as cheap or free labour

In 1957 a notice in the Tuam Herald read: Children to be Boarded Out. It invited applications from women for girls under seven and boys under five years of age and detailed the maintenance allowance to be paid for their upkeep.

The children were in Tuam Mothers and Baby Home, an institution run by the Bon Secours sisters from 1925 to 1961, and the practice of ‘boarding out’ stemmed from the workhouse system in the 19th century where poor, orphaned and deserted children were, in effect, fostered out to families who were paid to keep them.

It’s unknown exactly how many children were ‘boarded out’ from Mother and Baby Homes and industrial schools in Ireland as adoption did not become legal until 1952, but historians put it at thousands.

Historian Lindsey Earner-Byrne says the institutions of laundries and Mothers and Baby Homes were a response to social attitudes of the day, with the roots of stigmitisation going back to post-Famine Ireland, with the emergence of a middle-class farmer and the increasing power of the Catholic church.

She says unmarried mothers and their children were regarded as the most difficult group to deal with as their very existence violated all understandings of family and morality. “Their social crime was having a child outside marriage.”

Those who had children outside marriage were considered a threat to the integrity of the family. For decades, women who found themselves pregnant outside wedlock had limited options, and most unmarried mothers in the lower socio-economic bracket were institutionalised in former workhouses and ultimately separated from their children.

With assistance for single mothers often only available from religious organisations, many ended up in Mother and Baby Homes, and their children were frequently viewed as free or cheap labour through the boarding-out system.

According to Earner-Byrne the practice at the time had no real oversight, and where children ended up was “pot luck”.

Various reports found that physical, emotional and sexual abuse was endemic in the Irish institutional childcare system, she says.

“There was no Department of Children — boarded-out children were ultimately under the purview of the Department of Local Government and Public health, which for much of the period had one or two child inspectors for the entire country.

“If you ended up in somewhere like Tuam, because your mother was an unmarried mother, which was one mechanism, or if your family was poor, or you were caught not going to school, you went through the criminal system.”

Boarding out was common before adoption was legalised in 1952, with hundreds of children taken into homes in Ireland in the hope of a better life and to ‘save’ their souls.

However, for many this was not the case. Many were seen as servants and abused by those paid to take care of them, while others ended up dead.

While there are no official government records around such de facto adoptions, the 1911 Census recorded over 400 ‘adopted’ children in Ireland that year.

It also shows that 30pc of those ‘adopted’ children were in the homes of labourers, including agricultural labourers, while farmers accounted for 14pc of the adopted children that year.

Adoption on many farms was seen as a way to get another pair of working hands.

Many institutions, Earner-Byrne says, did try to place children in rural homes as they considered at the time that an urban environment was more immoral, while there was a view that children were better off in a family than in an industrial school.

“They also knew these kids would be used as labour — that’s not always a negative experience, but life was hard.

However, society was not just resistant to unmarried mothers raising their children, according to Earner-Byrne, but also unforgiving of the children themselves, condemning many to premature deaths. She says there were cases of suspected murders of foster children.

Quite simply, she says, when the system was unsupervised, children were open to abuse, both physical and sexual.

In 1956 the Tuam Herald reported that an inspector from the Department of Health on the condition of children boarded out in Galway revealed a “very undesirable and unpleasant state of things”.

“The callous treatment meted out to some of these unfortunate children, as instanced by the report, bears comparison with that imposed in the better class prison camps in totalitarian countries during the war,” the paper said.

“Neglect seems to be quite the common thing in some cases and in others it borders on cruelty. Farm animals, or a certain valuable species of dog, are better treated than humans it would appear, and there is an urgent need to review this whole system of boarding out children who by accident of birth have neither home or family.”

Inheritance

When it came to inheritance, Earner-Byrne says the legal system set up after the Free State enshrines the right to private property and that was sacrosanct.

“When it comes to foster children, they were seen as potential usurpers because property should go through the blood line,” she says.

“In rural communities, when your lineage can be dated back hundreds of years and if you put a foster child into that or an unmarried mother, they’re often regarded as real threat to the system.”