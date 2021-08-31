Stepping down from the mart but not stepping away from farming

‘I always said I would retire from the mart at 65,” says former Sixmilebridge mart manager Sean Ryan. But for Sean retirement does not involve pipe and slippers.

It has meant putting aside the responsibilities of the mart but not ending his relationship with farming, particular his love of cattle.

Born into a non-farming family — his late father was a tailor — outside Ballinasloe in 1956, Sean started his working life at 14.

First there was a stint on the buildings, followed by three years in a hardware shop and then in 1976 he moved to his uncle Jack Ryan’s farm in Cork.

“It was 42 acres, some of it not great ground,” he says. “There were six cows which I milked by hand.”

Sean has been farming in east Galway since 1983

Whatsapp Sean has been farming in east Galway since 1983

In time his uncle passed away and left Sean the farm. Then in 1983 an opportunity arose for him to move back to Galway.

“Ninety acres came up for sale close to New Inn in east Galway. I sold the farm in Cork and borrowed the balance, and I’ve been here since.”

Over the years he added another 60ac to his portfolio. He married his long-time girlfriend Catherine and soon Jonathan, Jacinta and Jacqueline arrived; they are all now in their mid-30s. Jonathan runs the family’s dairy enterprise.

Sean went to his first IFA meeting in New Inn in 1992, and the fall-out was dramatic.

“I was very critical of the organisation at that first meeting,” he says. “I told them that in my opinion the IFA’s representation of farmers just wasn’t good enough.”

How did that go down?

“They made me county vice-chairman in 1993 and county chairman in 1994.”

By ’98 Sean was Connacht vice president, but he came second behind Ruairi Deasy in the election for national deputy president in 2002.

He says his experience as an IFA officer helped him make many friends and hone his abilities as a negotiator, which served him well in the next phase of his career.

“The three things you need to be as mart manager are: have a good personality; be fair; but know when to be tough. I learned a lot from dealing with people in those years.”

Sean was appointed acting manager of Athenry mart in 2008 but left by mutual consent in 2009.

By this stage his farming enterprise consisted of 50 cows, store cattle and 100 ewes. While he was in the Athenry job, Golden Vale closed its Clare mart in Sixmilebridge; however a local campaign raised €300,000, and in 2011 it reopened with Sean as manager.

Sean says the pandemic made last year his toughest time in Sixmilebridge

Whatsapp Sean says the pandemic made last year his toughest time in Sixmilebridge

When did he know Sixmilebridge was going to work?

“We held our first show and sale in October 2012. We had a lot of cattle that day. That’s the day I knew it was going to work.”

His toughest time in Sixmilebridge came last year, with the Covid pandemic.

“It was hugely challenging,” he says. “I’m not blaming the Department or the HSE but the rules changed so many times, it made it very tough.

“Even when we went online, to try to get buyers and sellers to agree, you still had to ring both parties to get the sale over the line. There were a lot of late nights”

Sean picks out Pat Reilly, the late chairman of Sixmilebridge, as possibly the biggest influence on his business life.

“He was a great guy and a great farmer,” he says.

“He never told you what to do. He would discuss things and then leave it up to me to decide.”

Board members Pat Freeman, Sean Ryan, Pat Reily and Mike Ryan at Sixmilebridge Mart. Photo: Eamon Ward

Whatsapp Board members Pat Freeman, Sean Ryan, Pat Reily and Mike Ryan at Sixmilebridge Mart. Photo: Eamon Ward

Turning back to his decision to retire from the mart, Sean hopes to indulge a bit more in his sporting passions — GAA and horse racing. He also plans to see more of the world with Catherine.

He says the only Saturday he closed the mart in Sixmilebridge voluntarily was in 2013 for the All-Ireland senior hurling final replay between Cork and Clare, which the Banner won 5-16 to 3-16.

Once a cattleman always a cattleman it seems, and Sean keeping his hand in through his association with Anglo East Exports, as an agent, and the occasional stint with Jonathan on the farm.

He says the biggest lesson he has learned is that “the most important thing in life is good health and to be content”.

And with that he’s off to view weanlings “in the west”, which I later discover he bought.

‘Real farming as we understood it has become part time’

While Sean admits the IFA is not perfect, he is adamant that what has really weakened farmers’ representation on the national stage has been the rise in the number of smaller farming bodies .

Sean is convinced that the farming community must concentrate numbers and effort.

“When I started first, between us and the ICMSA we were recognised as the voice of rural Ireland.

“We had big membership and that mattered. It meant we had real power and that the minister had that weight behind him when he spoke at cabinet.

Sean says 'today's costs are killing your traditional farmer' and urges farmers to unite

Whatsapp Sean says ‘today’s costs are killing your traditional farmer’ and urges farmers to unite

“If farming is to get back that level of respect, farmers need to be united. We’re all in this together.”

Sean is scathing in his analysis of the role of the Irish government and EU in farming’s development.

“We have lopsided production in favour of big factory units on the milk side,” he says.

“The policy of appeasing the Greens will see more Irish suckler farmers put to the wall while Brazil plans to expand its beef production massively. Are they planning to feed the world? Save the planet? We can’t even save one tree down there.

“We were told that food security was important for Europe. The cheap food policy was created with that in mind — that’s gone.

“In 1983 I was getting 82p a gallon for my milk. Fertiliser was £28 a ton and an acre of silage cost £32 to cut. Today we’re on 37c/litre (£1.68 a gallon, fertiliser is €450 a ton (£354) and silage costs €120 an acre (£94.45).

“Today’s costs are killing your traditional farmer.

Sean in the Independent Tent at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly in 2017. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Whatsapp Sean in the Independent Tent at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly in 2017. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

“There is no longer any such thing as a cheap food EU policy because the subsidies that were there to help make up the difference between farm costs and the actual cost have been, to all intense and purposes, scrapped.

“Now it’s all about industrial food production, bigger numbers and cutting costs. Real farming as we would have understood it has become part time.”

But what about the current strength of prices right across the sector?

“That’s my point about food security: there is a world shortage, that’s why prices are so strong.

“The EU doesn’t seem to recognise that its policies have reduced production here and left us exposed to multi-nationals importing cheaper less environmentally managed product for massive profits.”