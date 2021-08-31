Farming

Stepping down from the mart but not stepping away from farming

Sean Ryan has retired as Sixmilebridge manager, after guiding the mart’s renaissance, but he has no intention of ending his association with agriculture. He discusses his long and varied career in farming

Keeping busy: Former Sixmilebridge mart manager Sean Ryan at his farm in New Inn, Co Galway. Photos: Hany Marzouk Expand
Sean has been farming in east Galway since 1983 Expand
Sean says &lsquo;today&rsquo;s costs are killing your traditional farmer&rsquo; and urges farmers to unite Expand
Sean in the Independent Tent at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly in 2017. Photo: Kyran O'Brien Expand
Board members Pat Freeman, Sean Ryan, Pat Reily and Mike Ryan at Sixmilebridge Mart. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Sean says the pandemic made last year his toughest time in Sixmilebridge Expand

Martin Coughlan

‘I always said I would retire from the mart at 65,” says former Sixmilebridge mart manager Sean Ryan. But for Sean retirement does not involve pipe and slippers.

It has meant putting aside the responsibilities of the mart but not ending his relationship with farming, particular his love of cattle.

Born into a non-farming family his late father was a tailor outside Ballinasloe in 1956, Sean started his working life at 14.

