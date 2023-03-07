Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

State accused of washing its hands of ash dieback 'emergency' along country roads

It is estimated to cost between €700 and €1,000 to have a tree removed. Photo: Don MacMonagle Expand

Close

It is estimated to cost between €700 and €1,000 to have a tree removed. Photo: Don MacMonagle

It is estimated to cost between €700 and €1,000 to have a tree removed. Photo: Don MacMonagle

It is estimated to cost between €700 and €1,000 to have a tree removed. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The Government and local authorities have been accused of washing their hands of what has been described as an emergency posed by dangerous trees infected with ash dieback along the country’s roads.

Most Watched

Privacy