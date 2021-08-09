Stakeouts, assaults and criminal gangs – how netting salmon thieves has become a serious business

Armed and organised, the criminals operate at night, setting up apparatus from boats and riverbanks, ready to receive hauls that can be worth thousands of euro.

Concealed in nearby bushes, fighting cold and damp, law enforcement officers are watching, waiting for the right time to make their move.

It could be a drugs squad stakeout, but the surveillance team are fisheries officers and their target is salmon poachers.

All that fuss for fish? It is a common question, but the illicit market for wild Atlantic salmon is lucrative and the lengths poachers go to catch them can be extreme.

“We’ve had shots fired, we’ve had staff assaulted, we’ve had rocks thrown on heads and last year we had two staff kidnapped,” says Dr Greg Forde, head of operations at Inland Fisheries Ireland.

More than 120 acts of aggression against officers were recorded in 2019-2020.

A photo of an officer with blood pouring down his face after a recent incident would tell a story, but the image is not being shown as a criminal investigation is ongoing.

“Wild salmon has become so valuable,” says Dr Forde. “They’re going for €25 a kilo, so a fresh wild salmon commands a significant price.”

From legitimate suppliers, €25 buys little of this gourmet treat. Wild Atlantic salmon stocks have plummeted over the past 30 years and catches are heavily restricted.

Fresh fillets from Scotland made headlines recently after going on sale in Harrods for £245 (€289) a kilo – around £35 for a modest 150g darne.

It is almost impossible to find the Irish equivalent here, with most of the catch smoked and sold by specialist suppliers for around €180 a kilo.

At those prices, going the illegal route can be attractive.

“Some people do it because of family tradition. Their father did it before them. They take one or two fish and it’s a challenge,” Dr Forde says.

“Others are doing it on a commercial basis where they may set quite a number of nets, there may be quite a number of people taking part and there can be, let’s put it this way, very difficult groups involved.”

A seizure from a boat in Cork last month weighed 98kg – €2,500 worth – and similar hauls were seized in Donegal and Mayo around the same time.

The financial value of the losses is not what most concerns fisheries staff – it’s their conservation value.

Wild Atlantic salmon stocks are diminishing from over-fishing, pollution, diseases spread by intensive salmon farming and climate change.

Heatwaves and low river levels can kill, and the retreat ever farther north of the cold water feeding grounds they need to build up strength for the journey home to spawn tests their endurance to the limit.

Most salmon in any given year weigh 3kg, but they can reach more than 10kg, although the 25kg giant that has held the Irish record for 150 years is unlikely to be matched.

“The Atlantic salmon is on a worldwide spiral in terms of its survival,” says Dr Forde. “Ireland is one of the few countries with a diverse number of rivers, each with their own genetically unique stock of wild salmon, and that’s probably one of the key things for their long-term survival. But when you look at what we seized last year, you see what they’re up against.”

Seizures for 2020 amounted to 1,287 items, including spear guns, traps, brutal stroke haul hooks and 250 illegal nets totalling 13km in length.

“A net is basically a wall, and if a fish hits the net he either gets so severely damaged that he dies if he gets through it or, more often than not, he’ll be caught in it and taken.

“There are a small number of nets that are legally allowed to operate in the country each year, and they’re only allowed in certain rivers where we know there’s a surplus.

“But there could be a river with only 100 fish going to it and they might all go together and that could be the end of the stocks for that river for that year. If something like that happens the next year, then within two or three years the stock will be unsustainable and that river will be gone.”

The knowledge and skill displayed by salmon thieves is impressive. They can often pinpoint the area at sea near a headland or estuary where the salmon will pass to make their way home to their river.

Sea-caught salmon are the biggest prize as they are well-fed and vibrant before their arduous up-river journey.

“Every trick in the trade has to be known by both sides,” Dr Forde says. “Every effort is made to hide the net when it’s set and it takes an enormous amount of surveillance and investigation work to identify where people are setting nets and then to try and catch the netters red-handed.”

There are successes. Last month, two men got prison sentences of five and three months and fines totalling €3,500 after being convicted of poaching on the River Barrow.

They also had their boat seized and face court costs totalling €2,500. The case is being appealed, but Inland Fisheries says it sets a marker.

The public and catering businesses have a role to play. Legally-caught salmon are tagged and traceable. Anything that does not come from a reputable source is most likely stolen.

Right now, with heavy rains after the long dry spell, there could be a lot of wild salmon on the illegal market.

The fish have been stuck in growing ‘traffic jams’ waiting for river levels to rise, and their sudden release can provide a bounty for poachers.

“Some of these nights will be critical for the salmon, and we have teams working very hard around the country to protect them,” Dr Forde says.

“They’re sitting in the bushes for hours on end with the flies and the rain and huge commitment.

“You’re there for the fish. You know these creatures want to get up to their spawning ground and survive to spawn at Christmas time. It’s incredible the journey and the efforts they make, and we have to at least match that effort.”

The confidential hotline to report poaching is 1890 347424.