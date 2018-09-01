'Split-second mistake' led to first accident in 54 years

Ned Duffy was up to his eyes in neck straps as he helped with the stewarding at last week's Virginia Show, but he was counting his blessings that he was in a position to do the job at all following his first serious accident in 54 years of farming.

"It was July 21 last at 12.15pm and I was sweeping out a low-loader after taking square bales from it," Ned explained.

"I had more or less finished the job and handed the brush over to a lad who was helping me and then I tripped and fell out of the trailer straight on to my back. I just fell about two feet.

"I knew from the pain in my shoulders when I got up and hung on to the trailer that something serious was wrong and I was immediately brought to Navan Hospital."

Ned, a 70-year-old Cavan dairy farmer, was shocked that such a simple fall could do so much damage.

"I have spent over 50 years farming without an accident and here I was in Navan Hospital with two broken vertebrae in my back and unable to move," he recalled.

That trip to Navan was followed a week later by a transfer for X-rays to what Ned describes as "the bone unit" in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Collar

Once the results came back he was immediately transferred to the Mater Hospital's spinal unit in Dublin, where he was operated on a fortnight ago.