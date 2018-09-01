Farm Ireland
'Split-second mistake' led to first accident in 54 years

Ned Duffy, who was injured in a farm accident in July, did some light stewarding at the Virginia Show Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Ken Whelan

Ned Duffy was up to his eyes in neck straps as he helped with the stewarding at last week's Virginia Show, but he was counting his blessings that he was in a position to do the job at all following his first serious accident in 54 years of farming.

"It was July 21 last at 12.15pm and I was sweeping out a low-loader after taking square bales from it," Ned explained.

"I had more or less finished the job and handed the brush over to a lad who was helping me and then I tripped and fell out of the trailer straight on to my back. I just fell about two feet.

"I knew from the pain in my shoulders when I got up and hung on to the trailer that something serious was wrong and I was immediately brought to Navan Hospital."

Ned, a 70-year-old Cavan dairy farmer, was shocked that such a simple fall could do so much damage.

"I have spent over 50 years farming without an accident and here I was in Navan Hospital with two broken vertebrae in my back and unable to move," he recalled.

That trip to Navan was followed a week later by a transfer for X-rays to what Ned describes as "the bone unit" in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Collar

Once the results came back he was immediately transferred to the Mater Hospital's spinal unit in Dublin, where he was operated on a fortnight ago.

"They put some pins into the vertebrae and then put on the surgical collar and what have you," Ned said.

"Luckily I am OK but I can't believe that the accident happened in the first place. It was a routine job and I ended up on my back in a split second. It was freak accident and happened so quickly. That's often the way with farm accidents."

His next encounter with the Mater doctors is scheduled for September 12 next when they will review his case and decide when he can abandon the surgical collar and other medical paraphernalia.

Ned is confident of a good report but he is not expecting to be back on the family farm at Maghera outside Virginia for some time.

"I can't lift anything that weighs more than one litre so I won't be back in the milking parlour for some time," he said.

The milking of the Duffys' 90-cow herd is being left to his son Tom and a lad who finished his Green Cert on the farm and helps out every now and then.

When Ned eventually gets the all clear on his injured vertebrae he faces into an extended physio regime to get his back and neck right again.

That will take some time, he accepts.

Ned was at the Virginia Show last week, like he has been each August for the best part of half a century.

He did some light stewarding, in between explaining to all who asked how the farm accident happened - like most other accidents, he said, "routine jobs and split-second mistakes".

