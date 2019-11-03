'Some of the first settlers who came to Ireland farmed the Burren in this way'

For Burren farmer, Michael Davoren, the winterage is a double edged sword. It provides cheap winter forage for his animals, with no need for silage, sheds and other infrastructure. But it also comes complete with all the problems that you'd expect from managing a herd spread across a rocky, desolate mountain throughout the winter months.

Michael runs a suckler farm on 80 hectares in Carron in the very centre of the Burren. Like most local farmers, his land is split roughly 75 per cent winterage and 25 per cent lowland green pasture. While he doesn't have to feed cattle in sheds over the winter, he does face a number of unique challenges, especially during calving season.

"Seventy per cent of farmers in the Burren are part-time farmers and when you come home in the evening in the winter, its dark. You can't go into your shed, turn on a light and see your cattle like a farmers somewhere else in the country," he said. "So you have to try and get home somehow during daylight hours or get someone else to check your cattle on your behalf, and that creates its own trouble.

Farmers move their cattle from the lowlands and valleys of Noughval, Co Clare, up to their traditional winter grazing grounds on the Burren's limestone uplands

"Some of the farmers up here do have sheds, and they would bring cattle down when they were due [to calf], but most would calf them out on the rock, on the winterage.

So it is very important to pick an easy calving bull, because it is very difficult to be there all the time. The vast majority of cows in the Burren will calf on their own.

"When there is a problem with calving it can be very problematic. You're out in the middle of nowhere. But because the cows are out walking all the time, to get the roughage that they need, they are very healthy.

"The cattle on the winterage are very fit, so there are a lot less calving difficulties compared to indoor cows. That being said, you still have difficult births and when that happens, it presents a real problem.

"Most Burren farmers these days would have some sort of facility out in the winterage where they could get a cow into a box and take them into a shed if needed.

"But even that can be very problematic and dangerous in the dark. The cattle on the winterage are less used to being handled by humans and they can be very wild and hard to handle," says Michael.

Outliers: Outwintering of cattle has been a feature of farming in the Burren for centuries. The winter grazing has also worked to control the encroachment of scrub.

The practice of wintering cattle out in the Burren has been undertaken by farmers for thousands of years. While continuing this tradition is important to the local farmers, it also means that they have to sometimes use old fashioned methods just to get through the winter.

"We do have some unique problems. Things like frozen water pipes can create an awful challenge in frosty weather," said Michael.

"Sometimes we have to go back to the old fashioned systems and find a well and break through the ice with a hatchet to let the cattle drink. You can be faced with all sorts of problems like that in bad weather.

"There is great tradition to it though and that is very satisfying. There is nothing more pleasurable than to be out on the winterage on a fine day. It is one of the few places in the world where the same practice has been going on for six or seven thousand years.

Records

"Some of the first settlers who came to Ireland farmed the Burren in this way. We know this from the archaeological records in places like Caherconnell [Stone Fort] and Poulnabrone [dolmen]. Back then they were putting cattle out on the winterage."

Cattle on the Burren uplands are given a small amount of protein rich meal during the winter months to stimulate their desire to graze the scrub and grasses that grow between and around the limestone pavement.

"Some farmers do cut a small bit of silage but it's not common. Winterage is very cheap when compared to feeding silage. Even with the few bags of meal it is very competitive. So it is cheaper to feed the cows on the winterage but you don't have the convenience of the shed and you have to go out and find your cattle in the middle of the winter in the frost and the snow," said Michael.

"We have a very unusual set up where our green land is as intensive as any farm in the country and our winterage is literally organic, nothing is put on it. Our green land is precious because we have so little of it, compared to the winterage, so we have to knock the most out of it.

"The cows calve from about St Patrick's Day on and as soon as the calf is suckling the cow we try to get them onto the green land as quickly as possible. There he suckles, in the same way as every other suckler in the country, for the summer months, and is sold off the cow in September or October and the cow goes back onto the winterage then," said Michael. "The winterage is a great advantage and a great disadvantage. The cow has the freedom to roam, we don't have to have the sheds so we don't have a problem with slurry but the cattle are out under the elements, with everything that brings."

Indo Farming