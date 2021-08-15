Farming

Farming

‘Society, through no fault of their own, doesn't see us as doing important work

HGV driver Niall Daniels in conversation with Mary McCarthy

Niall Daniels, HGV driver, with his rig. Expand
Niall on a trip to Holland with his daughter Chloe in 2001. Expand
Niall Daniels planning a route in the cab of his HGV. Expand

Niall Daniels, HGV driver, with his rig.

Niall on a trip to Holland with his daughter Chloe in 2001.

Niall Daniels planning a route in the cab of his HGV.

Mary McCarthy

I did international work for twelve years and it's an immensely difficult life.

We used to all know each other and we would meet up on the boat. We were forever moaning but I don’t want to make it sound all doom and gloom – there was great craic had.

I remember when Ireland lost to Italy in Italia ‘90 they stopped the loading on the boat and let all the drivers on board with the crew to watch the match.

