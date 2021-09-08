Smoky coal ban for whole country but no move on peat

All of the country is to become a low-smoke zone under new regulations banning the sale of smoky coal.

From this time next year, only low-smoke coal and coal-based nuggets will be permitted to be sold. It is a nationwide extension of the rules that already apply in 42 towns and cities across the country.

By 2025, the smoke content of such fuels must drop by half in a further move to dissuade solid fuel use and improve air quality.

Tighter regulations will also apply to wood fuels within the year, requiring moisture content to be reduced to cut down on smoke and particulate matter, with a further reduction to apply from 2025.

No changes have been made yet to regulations on the cutting, burning or sale of sod peat, however.

“In order to accommodate those with rights to harvest sod peat, no ban on its burning will be introduced,” the Department of the Environment said.

“However, a regulatory regime to reduce its harm in more urbanised areas is under examination.”

A spokesperson said a ban on selling peat for use by people other than those with cutting rights was not ruled out.

“A number of options are still being considered to ensure a reduction in the use of sod peat in urban areas, which contributes to poor air quality in such areas.

“Such options may include a ban on the sale of peat. However, no final decision has been made in this regard.”

This was the most contentious part of the proposed changes to solid fuel regulations when they went to public consultation earlier this year.

Despite growing research showing particulate matter from smoky fuels to be the main cause of air pollution in the country’s smaller towns, and the premature deaths of 1,300 people a year in Ireland from smoky air, some rural TDs and campaigners were strongly opposed to any attempt to restrict peat.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan announced the new regulations in time for International Clean Air Day, which aims to stimulate action on air pollution.

“When this Government was formed, we gave a commitment to tackle air pollution caused by domestic solid fuel burning, and we remain committed to doing so,” he said.

The public consultation, which included a series of town hall meetings, generated more than 3,500 submissions from the public, health experts, environmentalists, retailers and the solid fuels industry.

They included the Asthma Society of Ireland, which welcomed the further restrictions but said Government efforts to reduce air pollution had been “unacceptably slow”.

“The announcements made today do not go far enough, or move fast enough, to provide optimal protection to public health,” said chief executive Sarah O’Connor. “It is past time for an ambitious and speedy legislative approach to prohibit all smoky fuels.”

The Irish Bioenergy Association which represents suppliers of wood fuels gave a cautious welcome to the changes, stressing a number of its members already met the new standards.

“The success of the proposed solid fuel regulations implementation will ultimately depend on the level of resources dedicated to its enforcement and regular monitoring of compliance,” said chief executive, Seán Finan.

“This needs to be backed up by an effective campaign which encourages consumers to make the move away from fossil fuel sources to renewable options.”

A public awareness campaign is being launched in advance of the new regulations, urging people to only light domestic fires when necessary and to opt for low-smoke fuels where possible during the winter ahead.

Mr Ryan said the long-awaited Clean Air Strategy covering all sources of air pollution would be published and opened to public consultation “in the near future”..