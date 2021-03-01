'Slap in the face to farmers and rural communities': Anger over Bank of Ireland decision to close 103 branches

Bank of Ireland decision to close 103 branches across the island of Ireland has been described as a slap in the face to farmers and rural communities.

The move will see its branch network in the Republic of Ireland reduce by 88, from 257 locations to 169, from September.

In Northern Ireland, the branch network will reduce by 15 branches from 28 to 13.

Francesca McDonagh, group CEO of Bank of Ireland, said: “Technology is evolving, and customers are using branches less, year on year on year. Covid-19 has accelerated this changing behaviour, and we’ve seen a seismic shift towards digital banking over the past 12 months.”

“We’ve now reached a tipping point between online and offline banking,” Ms McDonagh added.

The bank also announced that it is entering a new partnership with An Post, which will offer its customers banking services at more than 900 locations across Ireland.

It comes as Bank of Ireland reported an underlying loss before tax €374m in respect of last year.

However, the move has been slammed by rural TDs and farming organisations.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said today’s announcement from Bank of Ireland is very disappointing news for farming and rural communities.

“This comes as a slap in the face to farmers and rural communities who rely on local branches for banking services. We estimate that over 80% of the branches identified for closure are in rural locations. The withdrawal of this vital service will discommode those without internet access and people whose preference is to do their banking in person.”

Tim Cullinan said IFA will be seeking an urgent meeting with Bank of Ireland senior management to raise the unfair targeting of rural Ireland with the closure programme.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice noted that 20pc of the closures in the Republic of Ireland will take place across the west and north-west.

"This is yet another effort to whittle down the services available to people in rural Ireland," he said.

The President of ICMSA has said that the decision of Bank of Ireland to implement a programme of mass closure of branches will have the net effect of penalising rural areas and the elderly.

Pat McCormack said that the bank’s decision was effectively an announcement that it is abandoning physical person-to-person business in large areas of the state and the reality is that rural towns - already struggling - will be disproportionately hit.

Mr McCormack said that the retreat by state services and commercial services from rural areas now seemed relentless and their disappearance from the ordinary day-to-day lives of rural communities inevitably meant reduced economic activity with fewer and fewer opportunities for people to meet and interact in the normal way.

Mr McCormack said this was “undoubtedly” contributing to increasing levels of loneliness and sense of isolation.

Online Editors