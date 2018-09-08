Farm Ireland
Silence on main street - Post office closure 'the last nail in the coffin' for this town

Cllr Peter McVitty pictured outside the closed down Post Office in Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan
Cllr Peter McVitty pictured outside the closed down Post Office in Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan

Ken Whelan

An Post's decision is 'the last nail in the coffin' for a border town whose residents are now facing a 30km round trip to their nearest post office.

There was an eerie silence along the Main Street in Swanlinbar last Friday as the full impact of the closure of the local post office began to sink in.

The usual Friday buzz from the 50 or so pensioners who used the office has evaporated as another business closed down - just like the town's pubs and drapery shops and independent grocery stores which have disappeared over the past 10 years.

Simply nothing was happening in the west Cavan town; the silence was only broken by the occasional rattling cattle truck heading through the town.

Main Street in Swanlinbar has been hit by closures in recent years. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Main Street in Swanlinbar has been hit by closures in recent years. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

"It's the last nail in the coffin of Swanlinbar," said Aiden McGovern, who now faces a weekly 30km (19 mile) round-trip to Ballyconnell to collect his pension and meet his pensioner friends. "It's a disaster."

"Terrible," said shopkeeper Patricia Brogan, "but that's technology."

Her neighbour Eugene McGovern said Swanlinbar had "badly fallen behind" since the heady days when it was the first rural town in the county to be connected to the electricity grid in the 1950.

'Fallen behind' is possibility understating what has happened to the town.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Sean Smith remembers when the town had 12 pubs, three drapery shops and numerous grocery and butcher stores.

"Today there are only two butchers, which open when the owners know there is business to be done, and at either end of the town a filling station and grocery store," said Cllr Smith (pictured above).

Aidan Curry pictured in the town's community Cuilcagh Cafe. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Aidan Curry pictured in the town's community Cuilcagh Cafe. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

"They are giving grants to tidy up rural towns, which means giving them a lick of paint. What's good about painting a place when the post office is closed down?

"It's all about Dublin, Cork and Galway when it comes to jobs - all the rural towns have been left behind.

"And events like this only make things worse. Events like this only add to the loneliness that you can feel in rural towns like Swanlinbar, and loneliness can lead to other problems.

"It's hard to be at your home all day. Nowhere to go. Nothing to do. And no-one to do anything with. It plays havoc in a small rural community."

His Cavan Co Council colleague Peter McVitty shares his views and points to new technology and the "way things are" as a reason for the post office closures. "It's the same across the way in Killeshandra, even though they have a Lakeland dairy plant," said the Fine Gael councillor.

Last Friday, an official from An Post was arranging to have a post box erected at the local garage and was discussing how the local credit union branch might help in terms of arranging pension payments and the like. Yet the silence was inescapable.

Aidan Curry, a member of the Swanlinbar Community Association, is not convinced by the Government's rural regeneration policies.

The 40-year-old parent reckons it won't be long before the authorities put the town's school under their streamlining microscope.

"That will be next. I reckon we will have only a handful of children starting school in a few years' time and they will probably be the last generation to be educated there," he said.

"It's all a numbers game for organisations like An Post - and our number is up here in Swanlinbar.

"The politicians in Dublin don't care about rural towns or their future."

Aidan runs the Cuilcagh café along with fellow volunteers in the hope of generating tourist income for the town, which is close to the Cuilcagh Mountain Boardwalk amentiy.

But for now hope is in short supply in Swanlinbar.

