An Post's decision is 'the last nail in the coffin' for a border town whose residents are now facing a 30km round trip to their nearest post office.

Silence on main street - Post office closure 'the last nail in the coffin' for this town

There was an eerie silence along the Main Street in Swanlinbar last Friday as the full impact of the closure of the local post office began to sink in.

The usual Friday buzz from the 50 or so pensioners who used the office has evaporated as another business closed down - just like the town's pubs and drapery shops and independent grocery stores which have disappeared over the past 10 years.

Simply nothing was happening in the west Cavan town; the silence was only broken by the occasional rattling cattle truck heading through the town.

Main Street in Swanlinbar has been hit by closures in recent years. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

"It's the last nail in the coffin of Swanlinbar," said Aiden McGovern, who now faces a weekly 30km (19 mile) round-trip to Ballyconnell to collect his pension and meet his pensioner friends. "It's a disaster."

"Terrible," said shopkeeper Patricia Brogan, "but that's technology."

Her neighbour Eugene McGovern said Swanlinbar had "badly fallen behind" since the heady days when it was the first rural town in the county to be connected to the electricity grid in the 1950.

'Fallen behind' is possibility understating what has happened to the town.