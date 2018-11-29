Sickening cruelty as sack of drowned puppies washes up

A sack of drowned puppies has caused widespread distress among animal lovers following the horrific discovery of six dead collie pups near the shoreline at Reenagross in Kenmare, Co Kerry last week

A person out walking spotted the puppies strewn on the bank and immediately contacted Denise Rawson - a volunteer and PRO of Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society (KLAWS) - to tell of the grim sight.

Denise told The Kerryman they are absolutely shocked and distraught that such a blatant act of barbaric cruelty can happen in this day and age.

"We got a phone call to say the pups were in a bag. I had just finished work and decided to rush there, just in case there was a small chance that they would be still alive. But when I got there I could see they had been dead for a while.

"The stink was unbelievable. I couldn't just leave them there, so I buried them a short distance away. It was shocking," Denise said.

Denise believes the pups were about three weeks old and that this adds further to the trauma for the mother of the pups.

"They'd obviously been allowed to grow a bit. To think there is a lactating bitch out there somewhere who is probably missing her babies makes this doubly sad. Whoever this person is, to think they took the time to place these pups in a bag and throw them in the water is disturbing."

KLAWS help rehome unwanted and abandoned cats and dogs, and Denise feels a case of cruelty such as this leaves them feeling dejected given how hard they work at giving dogs a second chance in life. Denise added that this case of cruelty may never have come to light but for the high tide that washed the sack ashore.