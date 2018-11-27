Farm Ireland
Sheepdog Jess found safe and well owner's jeep was hijacked

Farmer's jeep (main) and sheepdog Jess (inset)
Farmer's jeep (main) and sheepdog Jess (inset)
FarmIreland Team

Sheepdog Jess, who went missing when the jeep she was in was stolen last week, has been reunited with her owner.

Midlands farmer James Kealy issued a desperate appeal after his pick-up truck and trailer containing 60 sheep and his beloved sheepdog were stolen on Thursday.

James from Stradbally, Co Laois, said he had stopped at a filling station in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, and as he was paying for diesel, everything was stolen. His sheepdog Jess was sitting in the truck at the time of the robbery.

"I went into the shop to pay for it, I'm only talking two minutes," Mr Kealy said.

"When I turned to come out, my jeep and trailer were gone."

James even said at the time that he'd probably miss the dog more than he'd miss the sheep.

While the jeep and trailer was initially found, neither the dog nor sheep were inside.

Luckily for James and Jess, the sheepdog was later found, the family said, roaming the roads close to where some of the sheep were found.

The family said they are delighted to have found Jess and most of the sheep, but that some sheep still remain missing.

Online Editors

