Sheep step into the breach as swine fever forces pig derby cancellation

Sheep flocked in to save the day at the weekend when a popular pig race was cancelled due to African Swine Fever (ASF) concerns.

Organisers of the Arklow Seabreeze Festival Pig Derby, which was due to take place in Co Wicklow last Sunday, announced last week that the event had been cancelled on advice from the Department of Agriculture about the possible ASF threat.

A number of sporting sheep were drafted in to fill the place of the top trotters at the Arklow event.

Festival organiser and local Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Annesley told the Farming Independent that the committee made the decision as soon at it received advice from the Department of Agriculture.

"We did not question the advice. We don't want to be a contributor to an outbreak of African Swine Fever."

An online petition against the race on animal cruelty grounds, which received almost 12,000 signatures, was recently set up in a bid to stop the race. However, Mr Annesley insisted that the derby isn't cruel and will be back next year.

"There's no aspect of the race that is cruel. The pigs walk up and down the street.

"They are not beaten with sticks. They enjoy the day out and are social animals," he said.

Meanwhile, China, the world's biggest pork consumer, has reported more than 140 outbreaks of ASF disease since the first case in August last year.

China's pig herd - the world's largest at over 400 million head a year ago - has since shrunk by more than a quarter, although some industry insiders maintain that the numbers may be far higher.

ASF was picked up in meat seized by port authorities in Belfast recently, which was the first time the ASF virus has been detected in Britain or Ireland.

Nearly 6,000 ASF cases are ongoing worldwide, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health. ASF can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals and can also spread via insects such as ticks.

The virus can live for several years in frozen carcasses, so meat products are a particular concern for cross-border transmission.

The Irish Pig Society has said its members won't be taking pigs to any shows this summer due to the threat of African Swine Fever.

Tullamore Show said it won't be holding any pig classes after discussions with the Department of Agriculture.

