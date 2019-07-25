Sheep step into the breach as swine fever forces pig derby cancellation

The animals being walked to the first race of the day at the Pig Derby in Arklow, Co Wicklow in 2015. Photo: Michael Kelly
The animals being walked to the first race of the day at the Pig Derby in Arklow, Co Wicklow in 2015. Photo: Michael Kelly
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Sheep flocked in to save the day at the weekend when a popular pig race was cancelled due to African Swine Fever (ASF) concerns.

Organisers of the Arklow Seabreeze Festival Pig Derby, which was due to take place in Co Wicklow last Sunday, announced last week that the event had been cancelled on advice from the Department of Agriculture about the possible ASF threat.

A number of sporting sheep were drafted in to fill the place of the top trotters at the Arklow event.

Festival organiser and local Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Annesley told the Farming Independent that the committee made the decision as soon at it received advice from the Department of Agriculture.

"We did not question the advice. We don't want to be a contributor to an outbreak of African Swine Fever."

An online petition against the race on animal cruelty grounds, which received almost 12,000 signatures, was recently set up in a bid to stop the race. However, Mr Annesley insisted that the derby isn't cruel and will be back next year.

"There's no aspect of the race that is cruel. The pigs walk up and down the street.

"They are not beaten with sticks. They enjoy the day out and are social animals," he said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Meanwhile, China, the world's biggest pork consumer, has reported more than 140 outbreaks of ASF disease since the first case in August last year.

China's pig herd - the world's largest at over 400 million head a year ago - has since shrunk by more than a quarter, although some industry insiders maintain that the numbers may be far higher.

ASF was picked up in meat seized by port authorities in Belfast recently, which was the first time the ASF virus has been detected in Britain or Ireland.

Nearly 6,000 ASF cases are ongoing worldwide, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health. ASF can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals and can also spread via insects such as ticks.

The virus can live for several years in frozen carcasses, so meat products are a particular concern for cross-border transmission.

The Irish Pig Society has said its members won't be taking pigs to any shows this summer due to the threat of African Swine Fever.

Tullamore Show said it won't be holding any pig classes after discussions with the Department of Agriculture.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

File photo

New study recruiting farm families in Ireland to measure exposure to...
Safety warning: Brendan McLaughlin on his farm outside Manorcunningham in Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson

'You can have all the safety measures in the world - but never trust a cow'
Photo posed

Jim O'Brien: Why men need to talk about the unease many feel
Gyorgy Balint, 99, a gardening expert, poses for a picture in his garden in Budapest, Hungary, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's favourite gardener still digging up new tips as he turns 100
The tomb of Christopher Columbus in Seville Cathedral. PA Photo/Laura Paterson.

The 'ranchers' are still setting our farming agenda
Spadework: John Connelly dug the 500-yard ‘shore’ himself on his land in Co Galway

How this Galway farmer is keeping the tradition of stone shoring alive
Growing and storing: Ivan Curran at Broadleas Farm, Stamullen, Co Meath, and below, with wife Frances. Photo by Mark Condren

Meet the man putting the potatoes into Tayto


Top Stories

Cut beef herd by 30pc to reduce agricultural emissions - climate group
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts during his High Court action for damages. Pic: Collins Courts

Farmer settles case over combine accident
It is important not to jump to conclusions when we encounter a group of animals coughing

Don't cough up too much: correct diagnosis will save your wallet
Bad press: The growing negative sentiment towards Jersey Cross cows is unjustified, says Diarmuid Foley. Photo: Roger Jones

In defence of the Jersey Cross cow
John Alex Kane

Man hit with two-month sentence for contempt in land sale case involving...
The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive

Nitrates Derogation: Key details revealed
Stock image

Green light for 377ac Wexford solar farm