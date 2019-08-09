Sheep farmer's Hero stallion conquers RDS

Champion: Gortfree Hero first won the Irish Draught stallion class in 2010 and 2014 before completing the hat-trick in 2018
Champion: Gortfree Hero first won the Irish Draught stallion class in 2010 and 2014 before completing the hat-trick in 2018
Siobhan English

Siobhan English

County Mayo sheep farmer Sean Barker had never attended the Dublin Horse Show prior to 2008 when his Irish Draught stallion Gortfree Hero first made his entrance into the showing world.

Eleven years on and Gortfree Hero is now one of the most successful stallions of this past decade, with three RDS titles to his credit. In addition he has produced multiple winning progeny at the same venue.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

He first won the Irish Draught stallion class at the show in 2010 and won again in 2014 before completing the hat-trick in 2018.

"He is retired from showing now so will not return this year," Sean says, adding that instead his stallion son Gortfree Lakeside Lad will contest the title for 2019, in addition to the Working Hunter competitions.

Sean purchased Gortfree Hero as a foal in 2002. Only one broodmare had ever lived at the farm before that and so for Sean the arrival of this young horse was a great introduction to the world of horse breeding.

"The intention was to keep him as a stallion so we sent him show jumping for a while, first with Delyth Collins and then with Richard Kerins."

At one point the stallion was covering some 60 mares, but these numbers have reduced in recent years owing to the huge success of his son, the seven-year-old Gortfree Lakeside Lad who covered some 50 mares last year.

Bred on the farm by Sean and out of his foundation mare Springvale Rose, Gortfree Lakeside Lad has accumulated numerous wins on both sides of the Irish Sea in the past two years.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

He first won the performance Irish Draught championship at the RDS in 2017 and last year retained the title under rider Linda Murphy.

In addition the combination has won the performance class at the Irish Draught Horse Breeders' Association (IDHBA) National Show in Punchestown for the past two years running. With Brian Murphy in the saddle, they won the ridden championship at the same venue in 2017, when also reserve supreme champion, and again in 2018, after which he was again crowned supreme ridden horse of the show.

Further titles

Across the water, the stallion won both the supreme ridden and working hunter championships at the 2017 Irish Draught Show in the UK. In 2018 the grey was the highest-placed Irish Draught in the Blue Chip Challenge and next week he will return to the same venue to contest further titles.

With the farm work quiet in the summer months Sean thoroughly enjoys following the success of his horses. The winter months are spent closer to home tending to his flock of 200 horned ewes that spend much of the year grazing the hills near Tourmakeady, between the Partry Mountains and Lough Mask.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Longford farmer scoops €55,005 in TellyBingo to splash out on 'newer'...
Odds and sods: John Meagher on Clooncullaun Bog, Galway. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.

John Meagher: 'An afternoon in the bog gets the memory banks fired up...
The animals being walked to the first race of the day at the Pig Derby in Arklow, Co Wicklow in 2015. Photo: Michael Kelly

Sheep step into the breach as swine fever forces pig derby cancellation
File photo

New study recruiting farm families in Ireland to measure exposure to...
Safety warning: Brendan McLaughlin on his farm outside Manorcunningham in Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson

'You can have all the safety measures in the world - but never trust a cow'
Photo posed

Jim O'Brien: Why men need to talk about the unease many feel
Gyorgy Balint, 99, a gardening expert, poses for a picture in his garden in Budapest, Hungary, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's favourite gardener still digging up new tips as he turns 100


Top Stories

Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Margaret Donnelly: 'Farmers need to come together to win this beef battle'
Edmond Scanlon, the CEO of Kerry Group.

There will be disruption even in orderly Brexit scenario - Kerry...
Michael Duffy

Phenomenal grass growth brings a different set of management...
Rosy outlook? The report features smiling farm families and bucolic landscapes, and light on actual figures

Darragh McCullough: 'Food Wise report is big on aspiration but its lack of detail...

'Claims that 45,000 cows will be culled in a no deal Brexit are scare tactics' -...
Sky’s the limit: The farm is located on the Longford/Westmeath border in a sought-after location

Post-auction deal sees Longford holding sell at €5,500 per acre
Keep the umbrellas handy

Weather warning in place for 18 counties as we're told to brace ourselves for...