Sheep farmer goes viral by cutting own hair with shears

A Dublin sheep farmer has gone viral for shearing his own hair - but it's not because the barbers are closed during the Covid-19 crisis, it's how he cuts his locks normally anyway!

Donie Anderson became a Facebook sensation yesterday by posting a video of himself cutting his own wayward tresses with a pair of shears up the Dublin mountains.

As he cuts his hair in the video, he remarks: "that's the last time that'll blow in the wind for a while."

The video has been viewed over 164,000 times so far.

As Covid-19 lockdown continues many people are literally tearing their hair out because they can't get to the now-closed barbers or hairdressers for a much-needed trim or colour for their greying barnet.

However, the 62 year old farmer is not sure what all the fuss is about as he normally cuts his hair with a shears a few times a year.

Speaking from the Dublin mountains where he is currently lambing 130 ewes, he said: "I normally shear it at Christmas but there were bad colds around then and I was to be an extra in a local drams of The Field so I left it.

"The weather was warm today so I cut it, using the phone screen as a mirror. It's normally a bit neater.

"Sure the shears are as good as any and the hair will start to grow back in a few days anyway."

Donie is a dab hand with the shears and has won a number of sheep shearing championships throughout Ireland.

He is also included as one of 30 on the Inaugural Register of Intangible Cultural Heritage, where he is listed as a traditional farmer.

He regularly takes part in dog shows, sheep dog trials and demonstrations with his working dog Jess whose breed has been with Donie's family for 65 years.

"Jess is great. She can also round up ducks as well as sheep," he said.

"I was asked to take part in a sheep shearing competition in Hollywood in Wicklow and in the middle of it, Jess rolled over so I sheared her belly for the fun.

"I was told later that I won the contest and joked if they minded a Dub winning - they said as long as I don't go for the five in a row," he laughed.

Meath Fine Gael Cllr Paddy Meade, who met Donie previously at a dog show said: "Fair play to him. A talented shepherd who I think should consider opening a barber shop when this pandemic comes to an end

"At tough ties like this, we see time and time again that farmers come to the front with practical solutions for the people of Ireland, from putting food on their plate to keeping them in style with Donie's hair cut.

"Personally, I'm also in need of a hair cut, so I've been studying Donie's technique fairly closely. Though with no dances or parties to go to, I guess I'm in no big rush to cut or perhaps I'm just not as brave or as talented as Donie," he laughed.

Online Editors