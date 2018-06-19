Seven farm attractions for the family to visit in Ireland this summer
With the school holidays for primary school children only around the corner, we've compiled a list of farm activities for all the family to enjoy over the summer period.
The Donkey Sanctuary
Nestled in Liscarroll in north Cork, the Donkey sanctuary is a fun and free activity that all the family can enjoy. Its fences and pathways make viewing the animals a safe and easy experience for both young and old.
There are currently 131 donkeys and mules of all shapes and ages at the open farm in Knockardbane. Parking is also free but donations are welcome for the amazing work that this charity does.
Agricultural Shows
Summer show season is well and truly under way. This year, the Tullamore Show in Co Offaly will take place on August 12 and as usual has a jam packed schedule.
Last year the show attracted over 60,000 visitors to enjoy the agricultural competitions, food stalls, arts and crafts and machinery. If your family enjoys an outing to the National Ploughing Championships, then a visit to the Tullamore show is a must! You won't regret it!