Seven farm attractions for the family to visit in Ireland this summer

FarmIreland.ie

With the school holidays for primary school children only around the corner, we've compiled a list of farm activities for all the family to enjoy over the summer period.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/rural-life/seven-farm-attractions-for-the-family-to-visit-in-ireland-this-summer-37027231.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37027277.ece/dabbe/AUTOCROP/h342/Tullamore.JPG