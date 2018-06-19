Farm Ireland
Seven farm attractions for the family to visit in Ireland this summer

Claire Fox

With the school holidays for primary school children only around the corner, we've compiled a list of farm activities for all the family to enjoy over the summer period.

The Donkey Sanctuary

Nestled in Liscarroll in north Cork, the Donkey sanctuary is a fun and free activity that all the family can enjoy. Its fences and pathways make viewing the animals a safe and easy experience for both young and old.

There are currently 131 donkeys and mules of all shapes and ages at the open farm in Knockardbane. Parking is also free but donations are welcome for the amazing work that this charity does.

Agricultural Shows

Summer show season is well and truly under way. This year, the Tullamore Show in Co Offaly will take place on August 12 and as usual has a jam packed schedule.

Last year the show attracted over 60,000 visitors to enjoy the agricultural competitions, food stalls, arts and crafts and machinery. If your family enjoys an outing to the National Ploughing Championships, then a visit to the Tullamore show is a must! You won't regret it!

 

Leahy’s Open Farm

Another Cork delight for the  family, this farm has been entertaining crowds for generations. The crazy golf, indoor play barn and live petting farm are just some of the treats that children can expect to enjoy on the visit, while the display of old style farm machinery will enthral older generations.

Located in the picturesque east Cork setting of Dungourney in east Cork near Midleton, it’s an ideal stop along the way to sea side resorts such as Youghal and Dungarvan.

 

Airlfield Estate

If you’re in the capital but can’t go a day without being on a farm, then Dublin Airfield Estate’s open farm is your one stop shop.

Located only a stones throw away from Dundrum Town Centre ,the Airfield is a 28 acre working farming in the heart of Dublin. Its gardens, kitchen and petting zoo area mean it will appeal to lovers of nature and foodies. It’s Festival of Food in September is always a highlight.

 

National Stud

For horse enthusiasts the National Stud in Co Kildare is a dream destination. Its stud dates back to the early 1900s, while its  gardens were visited by Queen Elizabeth. The Kids Zone is easily accessible by buggies and prams and hosts a bundle of slides, swings and much more. If you a keep a close eye out you might spot a fairy along their special Irish Fairy Door Company trail.

 

Irish Agricultural Museum

The Irish agricultural museum in Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford is the perfect day out for farmers who love history. The remarkable collection of restored tractors and machinery will take farmers of an older generation back to bygone days, while its Famine Exhibition is also not to be missed. It’s recreation of old farm workshops and wide lawns make it an activity all the family will remember forever.

 

Castle Adventure Farm

This Ulster farm is for families who aren’t afraid to break out in a sweat. Located in the rural town of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, the farm has plenty of play areas to keep little ones and parents on their feet all day. Its mini-tractor trips and mini digger experience give young farmers who dream of driving their own machinery the chance to do just that but in a safe environment.

Online Editors

