Self-tanning mitts to clean milk clusters? Sisters prove the future of farming is definitely female

Eavan Murray

Connelly family shows women in farming have what it takes to thrive in male-dominated dairy sector

Yvonne Connelly (centre) with her daughters Jane, Kate, Anna and Ava at their farm in Tuam. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Ava Connelly at work on the farm in Tuam, Co Galway Expand

Early mornings milking cows, late nights birthing calves and the day in between spreading slurry, measuring grass and sowing clover – it’s all in a day’s work for the four Connelly sisters.

Back in 2019, it took the Connelly women and their father Austin eight months to turn a small sheep and suckler farm in Tuam, Co Galway, into a thriving dairy enterprise.

