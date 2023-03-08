Self-tanning mitts to clean milk clusters? Sisters prove the future of farming is definitely female

Early mornings milking cows, late nights birthing calves and the day in between spreading slurry, measuring grass and sowing clover – it’s all in a day’s work for the four Connelly sisters.

Back in 2019, it took the Connelly women and their father Austin eight months to turn a small sheep and suckler farm in Tuam, Co Galway, into a thriving dairy enterprise.

Last September the family were recognised as best-in-class among 13 national finalists at the National Dairy Council and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards for excelling in all areas of the judging criteria, including milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

Today on International Women’s Day, family matriarch Yvonne says her four daughters, Ava, Anna, Jane and Kate, are the future of farming in this country.

Although progress has been made, women in farming are still a rarity and account for just 13pc of all farming holdings in Ireland, with 75,000 women identified as farm workers.

It is believed a huge number of women are unaccounted for in farming in Ireland, with the statistic of 13pc well below the EU average of 35pc of women in farming.

Historically, and even up to the present day, farms in Ireland are left to a male relative. Farmers often bypassed their daughters to leave farms to nephews or even male neighbours to ensure their survival.

A recent Macra na Feirme survey showed only 11pc of farmers identified women as successors.

There are calls for the Government to push to increase the number of females in farming to 25pc by 2030.

But CSO figures show that since 1991 the percentage share of female farm holders has increased by less than 5pc. There is also a significant gender pay gap of 12pc. Yvonne and husband Austin believe this can and should change.

Women are hugely important in a family farm situation. We have five women here. It’s a team effort

The Connelly’s are fifth-generation farmers in Tuam, Co Galway. Previously a beef enterprise, the family transitioned to dairy in 2019 and now supply the Aurivo Co-Op. While all of the Connelly daughters are still in full-time education, they each have their eye on the future, Yvonne said.

The epitome of modern farming, the four girls are constantly seeking out ways to make the processes on the farm even more efficient and effective.

“Women are hugely important in a family farm situation. We have five women here. It’s a team effort and Austin wouldn’t do it by himself,” Yvonne said.

“We don’t think it’s unusual at all because it’s just what we do. But when I talk to people about it they tend to marvel at it. They ask me how I managed to get the girls out farming but it was never a question of that. “They always did it. And we had a great life together here when they were growing up. A farm is a great place to instil empathy from working with animals and hard work.

“My girls would give anything a go. They don’t place any limits on themselves.

All four of the Connelly girls see a future in farming, Yvonne said.

“They all cod on to Austin, ‘Don’t forget me, dad’, and he says to them, ‘The more you do the more you get, girls,” she said.

“It’s more viable as a dairy farm. Even if the four of them wanted to do it between them.

“We don’t have a huge farm – it’s 120 acres and 96 cows. It’s a very manageable size.”

It’s not one bit unusual to have four girls farming. It has turned out so well

In an industry notorious for power struggles, Yvonne believes the family works well together and everyone brings something to the table.

“To us it is not one bit unusual to have four girls farming. It has turned out so well. We work well together and we thrash things out well between us.

“We don’t kill each other – though there were nearly divorce proceedings announced a few times during the transition. But, otherwise, we work for the good of each other.

“Down the road, if it’s what they want they could have their own jobs and be farming as well.

Who knows what the future holds for them?

“My two eldest, Ava and Anna, are in college in Galway but live at home and they come and go all the time.

“Jane is in college in Sligo and every Sunday she is checking if she can be home Thursday night or Friday morning. She loves farming. They all love it.

“Kate is wonderful, she gets stuck in with everything.”

The family credit their Aurivo milk adviser and agri-advisory state agency Teagasc for both the transition to dairy and their award-winning success.

The Connelly daughters all play an active part in life on the farm. Ava, who is studying science in the University of Galway, measures grass growth twice a week to monitor quality for grazing.

Jane looks after herd genetics, focusing on fat, protein and fertility to maximise herd efficiency.

In an effort to find ways to make the process on farms more efficient and effective, the four Connelly girls are constantly coming up with new ideas, such as using self-tanning exfoliating gloves to clean milk clusters.

The success of the Connellys’ transition to dairy farming has even seen them feature in various National Dairy Council and the European Milk Forum campaigns.

“It is a great life, especially when you are rearing kids in an environment where they are surrounded by animals. It makes them empathetic people,” Yvonne said.

“And they are not afraid to work and try something.

“We definitely have no regrets about transitioning to dairy, only that we should have done it sooner.

“It was huge work but we managed to turn the farm around in eight months from suckler to dairy.

“There are six of us here and with everyone helping out, we got through it.”